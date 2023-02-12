Dungeons & Dragons Knows A Thing Or Two About Game Nights

Although slated to air during the Super Bowl this weekend, a new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves has been released early, showing a few more snippets of the high-stakes, slightly goofy action that people have come to know and love in their own Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.

Of course the barbarian (Holga, played by Michelle Rodriguez) gets the silliest action. We love this for her, it’s what she deserves. Whomst among us hasn’t played a D&D game where the bard goes, “I’m going to hit him in the face with a lute” and when he rolls a critical hit the DM just sighs, puts their head in their hands and says, wearily, “You knock him fully unconscious with… your lute, I guess, and the axe goes flying towards Holga, who gets advantage on a reaction roll to snatch it out of mid-air.”

It’s genuinely a perfect interaction. It’s exactly what happens at literally any game table. Except in this case, the bard is played by Chris Pine and the party is supported by an A-list cast that includes Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, and Justice Smith. We’ll see if the rest of the film holds up to the inanity of a lute to the face resulting in a perfect axe-catch, but I think the goofs are gonna be pretty high during the film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves premieres in theatres on March 31.