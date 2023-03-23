We’ve Got 5 Dungeons & Dragons Prize Packs To Giveaway

Gday, adventurer! Have you come out of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves feeling skilled in the art of the performance check? Like someone who makes every move in life with advantage? A person who could become familiar with the contours of a fine polyhedral die if given the chance? If you’ve answered yes to all of the above, but have never played Dungeons & Dragons before, we reckon we’ve got the giveaway for you.

Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, and to celebrate the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in Australian theatres on March 30, we’ve got 5 Dungeons & Dragons prize packs to giveaway!

First prize includes a Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set and Core Rulebook Gift Set (valued at $239.99) to help you get your first adventure in the Forgotten Realms underway. The Starter Set includes a short adventure, pre-made character sheets and your first set dice (the first of many, we’d wager). The Gift Set contains all three core rulebooks required to play Dungeons & Dragons — the Dungeon Master’s Guide, the Monster Manual, and the Player’s Handbook. In case you need extra convincing, you can find our review of the film right over here!

The four runners-up will each receive their own copy of the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set (valued at $30).

How to get your hands on a prize pack and start your grand D&D adventure? It couldn’t be easier. Hop into the widget below and, in 100 words or less, tell us what kind of D&D character you’d most love to make. Maybe they’re a human monk with a terrible family secret. Perhaps a minotaur bard with a bongo drum and a dream? A rogue with a hearing problem who thinks they’re stealthy but actually makes a racket everywhere they go? Go as crazy as you like, and don’t feel like you’ve got to be constrained by the rules of the game. This is a performance check! We’re looking for creativity! The best and funniest entries will each win a prize pack, and we’ll publish our favourites on Kotaku Australia once the competition closes.

WIN: We’ve Got 5 Dungeons & Dragons Prize Packs To Giveaway

This Dungeons & Dragons giveaway will close on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Entrants must be over 18, and must be Australian residents. Winners will be notified by email.

You can find out more about these awesome prizes over at the official Dungeons & Dragons store, and follow WotC on Twitter. Good luck!