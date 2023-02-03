Job Listings Suggest Next LEGO Game Could Be Made In Unreal Engine

Looks like the next LEGO game from TT Games is in the works, according to new job listings.

As reported by game industry analyst MauroNL, TT Games is currently in the process of hiring new team members to work on an upcoming LEGO game “based on a major IP”.

TT Games is currently working on “an exciting new LEGO game based on a major IP.” Going through some job listings it looks to be an action/adventure title set in an open world and built using Unreal Engine 5. This means its ditching the proprietary NNT engine used in SWS. pic.twitter.com/7WYNyQ9Gt5 — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) February 2, 2023

Over on the TT Games Jobs page on the Warner Bros. Discovery website, there are currently the following listings that mention working on the aforementioned “LEGO game based on a major IP”:

Unfortunately for us, it doesn’t exactly give any hints as to what major IP that may be. That being said, Warner Bros. owns a LOT of franchises and has worked with other companies like Disney for the LEGO games, so the possibilities are endless. Did you know Warner Bros. owns Austin Powers? I hope they make an Austin Powers LEGO game.

As mentioned in the tweet, MauroNL believes that the new LEGO game will be made in Unreal Engine 5. Judging from the job listings, almost every one listed above states that experience in Unreal Engine 4 or 5 is ‘an advantage’. That would definitely lead one to believe the next LEGO game will be powered by Unreal Engine 5.

This change, if legitimate, would be a welcome change for developers at TT Games considering the crunch many of them were reportedly facing while making LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

According to a 2022 report by Polygon, development on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga proved to be challenging for a variety of reasons, one of which was the studio’s decision to work with a brand new in-house game engine called NTT, which was “unstable and missing important features”.

At the time, there was an employee push for the studio to transition to Unreal Engine instead, which did not happen. But if we can take anything away from this new report, it seems like a much-desired move to Unreal Engine might be happening for the next LEGO game.

Hopefully, we’ll find out what it’s going to be soon!