‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

PSA: The Last Of Us Episode 5 Will Stream In Australia This Coming Saturday

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: February 6, 2023 at 2:31 pm
PSA: The Last Of Us Episode 5 Will Stream In Australia This Coming Saturday
Image: HBO

A Monday afternoon PSA for you: Binge has advised that the fifth episode of The Last of Us will air a little early.

Episode 5, titled ‘Endure and Survive’, will stream in Australia on Saturday, February 11th, 2023 from 1 PM AEDT. This is, obviously, two days earlier than the show’s usual Monday afternoon arrival time. Not that we’re complaining — an early episode is an early episode. A win is a win.

But why the move? Simple: HBO, and local distributor Foxtel, are shuffling The Last of Us out of the way of Superbowl LVII, which starts at 10:30 am on Monday, February 13th. That broadcast will likely run well into the afternoon, and given the growth of American football locally, Foxtel anticipates that many Australian viewers plan to watch it after work that night. Moving The Last of Us to another night keeps it from being swallowed up by one of the year’s biggest sporting events.

The Last of Us Episode 4, titled ‘Please Hold Onto My Hand’, should be live on Binge by the time you read this. Our good mate Lauren Rouse from Lifehacker Australia has already published her episode recap here, but obviously HUGE spoiler warnings around that link. Watch the episode and then come back for TLOU superfan Lauren’s thoughts.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.