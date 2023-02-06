PSA: The Last Of Us Episode 5 Will Stream In Australia This Coming Saturday

A Monday afternoon PSA for you: Binge has advised that the fifth episode of The Last of Us will air a little early.

Episode 5, titled ‘Endure and Survive’, will stream in Australia on Saturday, February 11th, 2023 from 1 PM AEDT. This is, obviously, two days earlier than the show’s usual Monday afternoon arrival time. Not that we’re complaining — an early episode is an early episode. A win is a win.

But why the move? Simple: HBO, and local distributor Foxtel, are shuffling The Last of Us out of the way of Superbowl LVII, which starts at 10:30 am on Monday, February 13th. That broadcast will likely run well into the afternoon, and given the growth of American football locally, Foxtel anticipates that many Australian viewers plan to watch it after work that night. Moving The Last of Us to another night keeps it from being swallowed up by one of the year’s biggest sporting events.

The Last of Us Episode 4, titled ‘Please Hold Onto My Hand’, should be live on Binge by the time you read this. Our good mate Lauren Rouse from Lifehacker Australia has already published her episode recap here, but obviously HUGE spoiler warnings around that link. Watch the episode and then come back for TLOU superfan Lauren’s thoughts.