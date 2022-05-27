PSA: The First Two Episodes Of Obi-Wan Kenobi Just Dropped On Disney+

Bit of a Friday afternoon PSA for you: the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi just dropped on Disney+ in Australia.

If you’re thinking, geez, that’s a bit early isn’t it? You’re right. Disney+ typically launches shows closer to 5-6pm. Obi-Wan Kenobi is dropping very early indeed.

As we’ve seen in the trailers, the show follows exiled Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in the era following Episode III, as he attempts to keep a low profile in the Outer Rim. Kenobi must evade Darth Vader’s Sith Inquisitors as they attempt to stamp out any surviving Jedi, while preserving the secret of Vader’s lineage.

The show will run for six episodes over the next month or so. The remaining four episodes will drop weekly.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is likely to be a one-and-done kind of show. Because it’s something of a special event, and reunites Prequel Trilogy castmates Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, it’s not expected to be the kind of show that goes on for several seasons.

There are plenty of other new Star Wars shows on the way, however, from The Mandalorian Season 3, to Andor, and even the newly announced Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Between this and all the gear Marvel has coming down the line, your Disney+ lineup is going to remain fairly stacked for the remainder of the year.

For more on those new shows, you can check out our Star Wars Celebration wrap up from earlier this morning.

Head over to Disney+ to watch them now.