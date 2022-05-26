Everything Announced Last Night At Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration is finally back, the annual convention for fans of a galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm came loaded for bear this year, with trailers and announcements flowing from the show every hour overnight. Let’s run through everything Disney had to talk about.

The Mandalorian Season 3

First things first, let’s check in with Mando. The Mandalorian is set to air its third season on Disney+ in February 2023. Though showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were on hand to talk about the show, and run a brand new trailer. The trailer itself won’t be released online. In a bit of a throwback to San Diego Comic-Con in the early 2010s, the trailer was just for the people in the room. Our friends at Gizmodo were in the room, however, so we know what happened in the trailer.

The trailer features quite a bit of Mando and Grogu on a journey home to Mandalore. “You have removed your helmet,” intones The Armourer. “What’s worse, you did so of your own free will. You are no longer Mandalorian. Redemption is no longer possible since the destruction of our homeworld.”

“Your cult gave up on Mandalore long before the purge,” spits Katee Sackhoff’s Bo Katan. “Where were you then?”

Mando’s route is clear: He’s going home to Mandalore to seek redemption. If he makes it, it will be the first time Mandalore has been represented in live-action Star Wars media. Very exciting times.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

News broke only a few weeks ago that Spider-man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was working on an Amblin-style Star Wars show for Disney+. Now, we know a bit more about it.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which will star Jude Law, will focus on a group of children who find themselves lost in the galaxy and are trying to find their way home. Expect a throwback to the Spielbergian, 80’s kids-in-trouble movie like The Goonies. Right now, Caravan of Courage is sort of the closest in-canon approximation we can think of, but there’s definitely room for this kind of story in the Star Wars universe. The show hasn’t begun filming yet but is slated to hit Disney+ next year.

Andor

The one major Star Wars trailer we did get today was a teaser for Andor, the Disney+ spinoff of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The trailer feels extremely similar in tone and aesthetic to Rogue One and only briefly features Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor. The show is during the Empire’s reign before Rogue One and A New Hope and shines a light on the Rebellion’s earliest, most nervous moments.

Andor premieres on Disney+ in August this year and will run for 12 episodes. The show is confirmed for a second season, which will tie its story into the events of Rogue One.

Indiana Jones 5

Not every facet of Star Wars Celebration is focused on Star Wars itself. Rather, the show is a celebration of everything to come from the mind of George Lucas and Lucasfilm. Thus, we got a look at a pair of new projects underway at LF. The first, of course, is the still-untitled Indiana Jones 5.

The new film is directed by James Mangold (Logan) and follows the now elderly Henry Jones Jr. on a new adventure to stop Mads Mikkelsen’s villain. Antonio Banderas and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star. Whether this will be Harrison Ford’s last appearance as Jones remains to be seen. John Williams returns to provide the score.

Willow

This one’s just such a nice Star Wars Celebration homecoming. Willow is an often-overlooked Lucasfilm classic, a high fantasy story about an aspiring sorcerer named Willow, played by Warwick Davis. In this new Disney+ series, Willow comes out of retirement to help a group of plucky young adventurers restore balance to a world thrown into disorder and disunity. Willow drops on Disney+ this coming November.

And that’s all we’ve got for you from Star Wars Celebration so far! What are you most excited to see? Was there anything you wish had been at the show this year? Sound off in the comments below, and may the Force be with you.