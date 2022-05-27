See Games Differently

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Coming Next Year

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: May 28, 2022 at 7:10 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
cal kestiscreative worksentertainment culturefictionhuman interestjedilucasfilmrespawn entertainmentstar warsstar wars jedi fallen orderstar wars video gamesstig asmussenvideo gameswindows games
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Coming Next Year
Screenshot: Respawn / EA / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was finally revealed today via a new teaser trailer during Star Wars Celebration. It will be released in 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

While we knew a sequel was in the works, this is the first time EA and Lucasfilm have confirmed the rumoured name, which leaked earlier this year.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the follow-up to Respawn’s 2019 third-person action-adventure Star Wars game, Fallen Order. Like that game, this new sequel stars Cal Kestis, a former Jedi who is on the run from the Empire alongside a ragtag group of misfits and outsiders. Y’know, classic Star Wars stuff.

The newly announced sequel is being led once again by former God of War director Stig Asmussen and a press release sent over by EA confirmed the game will be a PS5/Xbox Series X/S only release. Sorry, PS4 and Xbox One owners.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.