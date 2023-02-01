Report: EA Cancels New Game Set In The Titanfall Universe

A new report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier indicates that Electronic Arts cancelled a new game in development at Respawn Entertainment. The game was reportedly a single-player title set in the universe shared by Apex Legends and Titanfall.

Schreier’s report comes just a day after EA took a dim view of its revenue in the current quarter. Mobile versions of Apex Legends and Battlefield were cancelled. The studio behind the mobile Battlefield title, Industrial Toys, was also shuttered. The publisher’s biggest title for the quarter, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, was delayed into April. Jedi: Survivor is another Respawn game.

According to anonymous sources that spoke to Bloomberg, around 50 people were affected by the unnamed game’s cancellation. EA is reported to have told affected staff that it would try to find positions for them within the company. Any staff that can’t be placed into other teams will receive redundancy packages.

The game’s codename was reportedly TFL, short for Titanfall Legends. The game’s existence had been hinted at several times and was in production under director Mohammad Alavi before his departure from the company in 2022.

It’s a sad thing to know that there was a game in such a beloved universe underway internally and that it won’t see the light of day. 2016’s Titanfall 2 is rightly lauded as one of the greatest first-person shooters ever made. Sandwiched between Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 1 at launch, it never stood much of a chance and was swallowed up by the end-of-year rush. It built a dedicated fanbase through repeated discounts and strong word of mouth. Apex Legends, Respawn’s battle royale set in the Titanfall universe would arrive as a surprise shadowdrop several years later, and would propel the studio to huge success.

Despite the popularity of Apex, fan calls for a Titanfall 3 continue. TFL may not have been that game, but it seems like it might have been the closest Respawn could get in a post-Apex world.