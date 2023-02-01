Rock The X-Vote By Electing Another New X-Man

We are, horrifyingly, less than 365 days away from another US presidential election year. But before that, we have another annual election of infinitely less dire and thus stressful consequences — picking which mutant joins the X-Men. And unlike years previous, you don’t have to be a diehard X-fan to know who all of the candidates are.

This year’s field includes long-time fan-favourite Dazzler, X-Men: The Animated Series darling Jubilee, Juggernaut, one of the franchise’s best-known former villains, and New Mutants stalwart Cannonball. The other two candidates are the hyper-intelligent, knowledge-absorbing Prodigy — beloved for his time on Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie’s Young Avengers — and former member of the Acolytes turned X-Hero, Frenzy. You can head to Marvel.com to vote for who should join the team (the voting begins today at noon ET, January 31, and runs until midnight, February 3) and get short sales pitches on why they should join.

It's all up to you. ❌ Vote for which of these candidates you want to become a member of the X-Men at https://t.co/jRlIw5V8Ja! #XMenVote pic.twitter.com/7pSpaGj9Mq — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 31, 2023

As usual, the winner will be introduced at this year’s Hellfire Gala event, the premiere mutant social gathering/fashion apocalypse. But what makes this vote more interesting than years past is that following the Dawn of X and Age of X storylines, set on the mutant nation of Krakoa, the Fall of X storyline is about to start, which doesn’t bode well for the sentient island, the mutants living there, the X-Men, or whatever poor soul gets elected. So maybe you should consider voting for the most expendable candidate…?