Spider-Man Noir Is Getting His Very Own Live-Action Series

It’s unclear whether or not Spider-Man Noir, a character voiced by Nicolas Cage in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will be returning to that universe. But he is returning, and in a much bigger way than you probably imagined.

Variety reports that Spider-Man Noir is set to get his very own live-action TV series at Amazon. Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat, 22 Jump Street) is going to write and showrun alongside producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse) and Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home). It’s the second such Spidey spinoff show coming to Amazon after Silk: Spider Society. According to the report, the still-untitled show will focus on the “old grizzled superhero” in 1930s New York City and will be unrelated to anything Peter Parker.

Though Spider-Man Noir debuted in the comics back in 2009, and even appeared on the animated Ultimate Spider-Man show voiced by Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), many fans were first exposed to the character in 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In that film, Noir was voiced by Nicolas Cage and though there are two more Spider-Verse films coming (the first of which, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in June) Cage said he has not been asked to return. Whether or not that’s true is up for debate. But, maybe, the secrecy around the character was because this show was in development. That’s purely hypothetical though.

What isn’t hypothetical is that this show, and others like it, have been in the works for some time. Way back in 2019, Lord and Miller revealed they were working on an interconnected set of Marvel TV shows that everyone believed to be Spider-Man related. Those beliefs were confirmed a year later when Silk was announced and now that show is well underway from Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang.

No word yet on the timing of this show, or anything cast wise, but you can be sure this project just jumped to the top of every Spider-fan’s anticipated list, at least until Sony and Marvel Studios reveal what’s next for Tom Holland.