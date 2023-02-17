The Kotaku Australia Podcast Episode 2: Wild Hearts, PSVR 2, And More

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. In our second-ever episode, Ruby and I chat about Wild Hearts, Metroid Prime Remastered, the upcoming PlayStation VR 2.

We begin with a moment of reflection: a correction, in fact, to something I said last week. Join us, as we reflect on a long career of podcasting spanning 20 entire minutes.

From there, it’s time to talk about what we’ve been playing. Ruby’s been busy cramming as much Wild Hearts into her off hours as she can, and so far it’s left a positive impression! I’ve been very busy reliving my misspent youth playing Metroid Prime Remastered, a loving remake of a generationally significant game.

Then, it’s onto the week’s biggest releases. We’ve got a brief update on the PlayStation VR 2 — we do not have our review headset on hand yet, but we’ll be happy to talk more about it next week once it arrives. We also have a chat about next week’s stacked release lineup, including Like A Dragon: Ishin!, Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe, and (checks notes) Loot Box Simulator?

Thank you as always for listening, and we’ll see you again next week!