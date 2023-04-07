The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 9 – David’s Are Asleep, Post Ruby

Welcome back to another episode of The Kotaku Australia Podcast!

This week on the show:

David is GONE

Ruby is STILL HERE

And we are joined by Joel Duscher and Jackson Baly, the sweet gamer boyfriends of Thumb Cramps!

Joel is playing Resident Evil 4 Remake and Metroid Dread Remake, Jackson is “replaying” Breath of the Wild, and Ruby is playing Powerwash Simulator!

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, Ghostwire: Tokyo on Game Pass, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 & 2, and more! It’s gonna be a big week for weird and wonderful games!

As always, you can find this week’s episode, and all of our previous episodes, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can just watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

https://omny.fm/shows/the-kotaku-australia-podcast/the-kotaku-australia-podcast-episode-9-davids-are

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!