The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 12 – You’ve Got A Rat Sword, Don’t You?

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast! It’s a podcast about video games! Weird ones, occasionally!

This week on the show:

Ruby is BACK and none of you are safe

Ruby’s been playing Trinity Trigger

A spirited impression of the characters in Trinity Trigger

David’s been hopelessly addicted to Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp

Ruby gets very excited about Bare Butt Boxing

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases (and stuff we think you might like), including Redfall, Showgunners, Killbug, Magic Toenail and many more!

