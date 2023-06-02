The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 17 – Goodbye, Ruby

‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Published 1 hour ago: June 2, 2023 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:david smith
Image: Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, saying goodbye to your friend who is off to do way cooler things.

This week on the show:

  • David can FINALLY take us on a long tour of all the games he’s been playing under embargo, including Street Fighter 6, System Shock and Diablo IV
  • Ruby demands that arcades — real ones, with more games than ticket prize machines — make a comeback
  • and we take a moment to bid our favourite goblin girl farewell as she heads off on her next great adventure

We also chat through next week’s biggest releases, including Diablo IV, Amnesia: The Bunker, MotoGP 23, Loop8: Summer of Gods, Bandit Brawler and more!

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Previous episodes of the show can be found in our lovely Episode Guide over here.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

