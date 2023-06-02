The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 17 – Goodbye, Ruby

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, saying goodbye to your friend who is off to do way cooler things.

This week on the show:

David can FINALLY take us on a long tour of all the games he’s been playing under embargo, including Street Fighter 6, System Shock and Diablo IV

Ruby demands that arcades — real ones, with more games than ticket prize machines — make a comeback

and we take a moment to bid our favourite goblin girl farewell as she heads off on her next great adventure

We also chat through next week’s biggest releases, including Diablo IV, Amnesia: The Bunker, MotoGP 23, Loop8: Summer of Gods, Bandit Brawler and more!

