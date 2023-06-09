More Annoying Cat Games Please

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, welcoming special guest and frequent Kotaku AU contributor Lauren Rouse!

This week on the show:

Lauren is here! You can find her writing every day on Lifehacker Australia and her own gaming podcast Controller Club!

We chat about Lauren’s time with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the fun one can have dressing Cal up

David talks for WAY too long about Diablo IV

And we chat through next week’s biggest releases, including F1 23, Heist Kitty, Dad By The Sword, Park Beyond, Fall of Porcupine and more!

As always, you can find this week's episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week's show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

