Let’s Talk About Starfield

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week is OUR 30TH EPISODE! Can you believe they’ve let us make 30 of these things? Bananas.

To celebrate this little milestone, we are dedicating the ENTIRE episode to a brand new format: we’ve invited some friends over to talk about Starfield.

This week on the show:

David moderates a roundtable discussion about Starfield

Emily is back and ready to fight

We are joined by Zachariah Kelly from Gizmodo Australia and Lauren Rouse from Lifehacker Australia

How are we feeling about Starfield so far?

What does the game get right and what does it get wrong?

Will Starfield come to be regarded as a Bethesda classic, or can it even measure up to a library so storied?

Should Bethesda be taking mods into consideration during development?

And much more! We’ve got takes! Come hear us argue!

