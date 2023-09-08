One Giant Leap Into The Starfield

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, we are live from low earth orbit.

This week on the show, we are diving headfirst into the brand new Bethesda RPG Starfield. David is about 40 hours into the game, and gives his thoughts on the early game, before he dives back in for more this weekend.

We also chat through next week’s biggest releases, including:

The Crew Motorfest

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster

Fae Farm

Gunbrella

and more!

The video version of this week's show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.







Image: Bethesda, Kotaku Australia