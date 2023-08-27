This Week In Games Australia: Starfield Enters Early Access, And The Industry Holds Its Breath

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, the air raid sirens are blaring. The shadow of the year’s biggest game, Starfield, looms over the calendar — and it isn’t even fully available until next week. Its early access period — available only to those who sprang for the expensive Premium or Constellation Editions — begins on Friday, September 1st. It says a lot about how big of a hit Starfield is expected to be that even the commercial threat posed by the pricey special editions is enough to thin out the week’s releases.

Artist’s interpretation of The Week Before Starfield. Image: Disney, Kotaku Australia

That said, there is still some great stuff on the way. The Making of Kareteka, an interactive history of the karate game by the creator of Prince of Persia launches this week, as does the SNES RPG throwback Sea of Stars. The long-awaited Goodbye Volcano High finally makes its bow on PlayStation and PC, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk comes to consoles, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope gets its final, Rayman-driven DLC pack.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

August 28

The Making of Kareteka (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Sea of Stars (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

August 29

Crossfire: Sierra Squad (PC)

Goodbye Volcano High (PS5, PC, PS4)

Samba de Amigo: Party Central (NS)

Under the Waves (PS5, XSX, XBO)

Untamed Tactics (PC)

August 30

It’s A Wrap! (NS)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Rayman in the Phantom Show (NS)

August 31

Deceit 2 (PC)

OU (PC)

Tiny Witch (PC)

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (PS5, NS)

September 1

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PS5, XSX)

MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline (PC)

Starfield (Constellation Edition and Premium Edition Upgrade) (XSX, PC, XBO)

Comes with 5 days early access! If you don’t have $500 (!!!), you can just wait until September 6 with the rest of us, it’s ok.