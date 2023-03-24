‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 7 – The Padlock Gubbin Belongs In Jail

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: March 24, 2023 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:kotaku australia
podcastthe kotaku australia podcast
The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 7 – The Padlock Gubbin Belongs In Jail
Image: Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to another episode of The Kotaku Australia Podcast!

This week on the show:

  • David returns from last week’s show severely dehydrated
  • Ruby’s been playing Gubbins nonstop since it dropped on the iOS App Store, and we chat about why she thinks its one of the best Australian games in years
  • David takes us through his thoughts on the Diablo IV early access beta — the good, the less good, and the demonic
  • Ruby went to My Chemical Romance in Sydney last week and she would like to tell you about it

Then, we take you through all the biggest titles coming next week, and it’s a HUGE week for indies. Dredge9 Years of ShadowsTerra NilThe Last Worker. All this, and a tiny little game no one’s ever heard of called The Last of Us arrives on the PC at long last.

As always, you can find this week’s episode, and all of our previous episodes, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found over on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can just watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.