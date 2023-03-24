The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 7 – The Padlock Gubbin Belongs In Jail

Welcome back to another episode of The Kotaku Australia Podcast!

This week on the show:

David returns from last week’s show severely dehydrated

Ruby’s been playing Gubbins nonstop since it dropped on the iOS App Store, and we chat about why she thinks its one of the best Australian games in years

David takes us through his thoughts on the Diablo IV early access beta — the good, the less good, and the demonic

Ruby went to My Chemical Romance in Sydney last week and she would like to tell you about it

Then, we take you through all the biggest titles coming next week, and it’s a HUGE week for indies. Dredge. 9 Years of Shadows. Terra Nil. The Last Worker. All this, and a tiny little game no one’s ever heard of called The Last of Us arrives on the PC at long last.

