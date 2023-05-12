The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 14 – Redfall, Cars With Legs, And A Joe Biden Dating Sim

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast! It’s a podcast about video games and why they’re pretty good (unless they’re Redfall).

This week on the show:

Ruby’s daily allocation of one (1) banana gets upgraded for good behaviour

Ruby tells us about how good and weird What The Car is, and why you should play it

David takes exactly zero pleasure in tearing Redfall a new one

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases (and stuff we think you might like), including Lego 2K Drive, Humanity, Wresltequest, Tin Hearts, and (checks notes) Love Love Joe Biden: The Joe Biden Dating Simulator.

Christ.

