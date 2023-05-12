‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 14 – Redfall, Cars With Legs, And A Joe Biden Dating Sim

Published 34 mins ago: May 12, 2023 at 12:00 pm
Filed to:david smith
Image: Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast! It’s a podcast about video games and why they’re pretty good (unless they’re Redfall).

This week on the show:

  • Ruby’s daily allocation of one (1) banana gets upgraded for good behaviour
  • Ruby tells us about how good and weird What The Car is, and why you should play it
  • David takes exactly zero pleasure in tearing Redfall a new one

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases (and stuff we think you might like), including Lego 2K Drive, Humanity, Wresltequest, Tin Hearts, and (checks notes) Love Love Joe Biden: The Joe Biden Dating Simulator.

Christ.

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

