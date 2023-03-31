‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 8 – Little Billy Is Stuck In The Well

Published 36 mins ago: March 31, 2023 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:kotaku australia
podcastthe kotaku australia podcast
Image: Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to another episode of The Kotaku Australia Podcast!

This week on the show:

  • David needs to save Little Billy from the bottom of the well
  • Ruby needs to push Little Billy into the well
  • David  has been dredging in Dredge, the spooky fishing horror game
  • Ruby has been going even wylder in Wylde Flowers, her new favourite farming game

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Crab Champions, Meet Your Maker, Moviehouse: The Film Studio Tycoon, Across the Valley VR, and more! It’s gonna be a big week for weird and wonderful games!

As always, you can find this week’s episode, and all of our previous episodes, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found over on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can just watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

