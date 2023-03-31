The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 8 – Little Billy Is Stuck In The Well

Welcome back to another episode of The Kotaku Australia Podcast!

This week on the show:

David needs to save Little Billy from the bottom of the well

Ruby needs to push Little Billy into the well

David has been dredging in Dredge, the spooky fishing horror game

Ruby has been going even wylder in Wylde Flowers, her new favourite farming game

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Crab Champions, Meet Your Maker, Moviehouse: The Film Studio Tycoon, Across the Valley VR, and more! It’s gonna be a big week for weird and wonderful games!

As always, you can find this week’s episode, and all of our previous episodes, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found over on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can just watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!