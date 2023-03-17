The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 6 – Ruby’s Wilding Out

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast!

This week on the show, you must answer Ruby’s riddles three to gain access. What are they? Press play and find out, we dare you.

https://youtu.be/6hs_Ka5eb_A

I explain why I think the Resident Evil 4 remake demo is just so damned good, and why I’m excited for Sea of Thieves Season Nine. Yes, I’ve managed to get my SoT fandom into the podcast. Had to happen eventually. Then, Ruby talks us through her time with Aussie indie success story Wylde Flowers, and why Wild Hearts has started to feel like she’s beating her head against a wall. It’s a serious discussion about the limitations of multiplayer-first game design? On our ding dong podcast? Unbelievable.

Then, it’s onto what’s coming out next week! Some more chat about Resident Evil 4, Tchia, Deceive Inc, Omen of Sorrow, Mr Saitou, and a game about (checks notes) racing downhill on a toilet.

Thanks, as always, for giving us a listen. You can put us in your ears on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else, fine podcasts are downloaded. You can watch the video version on our YouTube channel, should you prefer to look at our faces while we talk nonsense. If you'd prefer the written version of all the games that are coming up, we run a weekly column on Monday mornings called This Week In Games Australia, where you can find all the games mentioned in the podcast and more.

