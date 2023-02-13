The WWE 2K23 Roster Is Out And Yes, You Can Suplex Logan Paul

The full wrestler roster for the upcoming wrestling title WWE 2K23 has been released, and it’s jampacked.

The newest WWE 2K game launches mid-next month, and it’s bound to be a big one. With the introduction of WarGames, a Dusty Rhodes creation from 1987 where a team-based wrestling match is held in a two-ring-encompassing steel cage, as well as a Showcase mode that goes through the biggest moments in John Cena’s career, it’s looking to be a big hitter.

Today, the full roster for WWE 2K23 was posted onto the game’s website. It includes many you’d expect, such as WWE’s biggest stars of the moment Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Bianca Bel Air, Becky Lynch, and Sami Zayn. There are also plenty of classic wrestlers to keep the old guard fed, like John Cena, Batista, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Chyna, Eddie Guerrero, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H.

There are also a few names that we didn’t see on the full roster despite being on WWE’s main roster, such as Bray Wyatt, Emma, Chelsea Green, and Top Dolla. That being said, another name not seen on the roster was that of Johnny Gargano, who went to Twitter to clarify that he actually will be in the game.

There were some rumblings this morning.. so I talked to my friends over at @WWEgames, and I’m happy to announce myself that JOHNNY WRESTLING will be PLAYABLE AT LAUNCH in #WWE2K33! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/cHmofC1lsx — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 13, 2023

The full roster can be seen below.

Full WWE 2K23 wrestler roster

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Aliyah

André the Giant

Angel Garza

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Boogeyman

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bret “The Hit Man” Hart

Brie Bella

British Bulldog

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bruno Sammartino

Brutus Creed

Butch

Cactus Jack

Cameron Grimes

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Chyna

Cody Rhodes

Commander Azeez

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dana Brooke

Dexter Lumis

Diesel

DOINK

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Doudrop

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Elias

Eric Bischoff

Erik

Ezekiel

Faarooq

Giovanni Vinci

Finn Bálor

Gigi Dolin

Goldberg

Grayson Waller

GUNTHER

Happy Corbin

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Humberto Carillo

The Hurricane

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

IYO SKY

Ivar

Jacy Jayne

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JD McDonagh

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jey Uso

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

Joaquin Wilde

JBL

John Cena

Julius Creed

Kane

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

LA Knight

Lacey Evans

Liv Morgan

Lita

Logan Paul

Ludwig Kaiser

MACE

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Madcap Moss

Mansoor

Matt Riddle

Maryse

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mr. McMahon

Mustafa Ali

MVP

Natalya

Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki Bella

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Omos

Otis

Queen Zelina

Randy Orton

Raquel Rodriguez

Razor Ramon

Reggie

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Ricochet

Ridge Holland

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Roxanne Perez

R-Truth

Sami Zayn

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Scott Hall

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Shanky

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Bazler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Solo Sikoa

Sonya Deville

Stacy Keibler

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Stephanie McMahon

Syxx

Tamina

T-BAR

Ted DiBiase

The Miz

The Rock

Titus O’Neil

Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Vader

Veer Mahaan

Wes Lee

Xavier Woods

Xia Li

X-Pac

Yokozuna

Zoey Stark

RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK

Brock Lesnar ’01

The Prototype

Randy Orton ’02

Leviathan

BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK

Bad Bunny

So yes, as seen in a recent gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23 and now confirmed in the full roster, you can body slam Logan Paul. WWE 2K23 releases on all platforms on March 17, 2023.