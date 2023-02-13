The WWE 2K23 Roster Is Out And Yes, You Can Suplex Logan Paul

The full wrestler roster for the upcoming wrestling title WWE 2K23 has been released, and it’s jampacked.
The newest WWE 2K game launches mid-next month, and it’s bound to be a big one. With the introduction of WarGames, a Dusty Rhodes creation from 1987 where a team-based wrestling match is held in a two-ring-encompassing steel cage, as well as a Showcase mode that goes through the biggest moments in John Cena’s career, it’s looking to be a big hitter.
Today, the full roster for WWE 2K23 was posted onto the game’s website. It includes many you’d expect, such as WWE’s biggest stars of the moment Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Bianca Bel Air, Becky Lynch, and Sami Zayn. There are also plenty of classic wrestlers to keep the old guard fed, like John Cena, Batista, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Chyna, Eddie Guerrero, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H.
There are also a few names that we didn’t see on the full roster despite being on WWE’s main roster, such as Bray Wyatt, Emma, Chelsea Green, and Top Dolla. That being said, another name not seen on the roster was that of Johnny Gargano, who went to Twitter to clarify that he actually will be in the game.
There were some rumblings this morning.. so I talked to my friends over at @WWEgames, and I’m happy to announce myself that JOHNNY WRESTLING will be PLAYABLE AT LAUNCH in #WWE2K33! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/cHmofC1lsx
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 13, 2023
The full roster can be seen below.
Full WWE 2K23 wrestler roster
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Aliyah
- André the Giant
- Angel Garza
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Big Boss Man
- Big E
- Bobby Lashley
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bret “The Hit Man” Hart
- Brie Bella
- British Bulldog
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bruno Sammartino
- Brutus Creed
- Butch
- Cactus Jack
- Cameron Grimes
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Chyna
- Cody Rhodes
- Commander Azeez
- Cora Jade
- Cruz Del Toro
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dana Brooke
- Dexter Lumis
- Diesel
- DOINK
- Dolph Ziggler
- Dominik Mysterio
- Doudrop
- Drew Gulak
- Drew McIntyre
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Elias
- Eric Bischoff
- Erik
- Ezekiel
- Faarooq
- Giovanni Vinci
- Finn Bálor
- Gigi Dolin
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- GUNTHER
- Happy Corbin
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Humberto Carillo
- The Hurricane
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
- IYO SKY
- Ivar
- Jacy Jayne
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- JD McDonagh
- Jerry “The King” Lawler
- Jey Uso
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- Joaquin Wilde
- JBL
- John Cena
- Julius Creed
- Kane
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lacey Evans
- Liv Morgan
- Lita
- Logan Paul
- Ludwig Kaiser
- MACE
- “Macho Man” Randy Savage
- Madcap Moss
- Mansoor
- Matt Riddle
- Maryse
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mr. McMahon
- Mustafa Ali
- MVP
- Natalya
- Nikki A.S.H.
- Nikki Bella
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Omos
- Otis
- Queen Zelina
- Randy Orton
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Razor Ramon
- Reggie
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Ricochet
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Robert Roode
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Roxanne Perez
- R-Truth
- Sami Zayn
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Scott Hall
- Seth Rollins
- Shane McMahon
- Shanky
- Shawn Michaels
- Shayna Bazler
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Solo Sikoa
- Sonya Deville
- Stacy Keibler
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- Stephanie McMahon
- Syxx
- Tamina
- T-BAR
- Ted DiBiase
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Titus O’Neil
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Veer Mahaan
- Wes Lee
- Xavier Woods
- Xia Li
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
- Zoey Stark
RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK
- Brock Lesnar ’01
- The Prototype
- Randy Orton ’02
- Leviathan
BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK
- Bad Bunny
So yes, as seen in a recent gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23 and now confirmed in the full roster, you can body slam Logan Paul. WWE 2K23 releases on all platforms on March 17, 2023.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in