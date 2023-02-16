Valve Edits Blog Post, Walking Back Team Fortress 2 Hype

It was pretty cool last week when Valve, developers of the ancient Team Fortress 2, said that the game was getting “a full-on update-sized update”. It is less cool a week later to find that the company has edited that announcement post in an attempt to pump everyone’s brakes.

You can’t blame folks for getting excited! As neglected as the game has become over the years, it’s still a big deal for a lot of fans, and the news that a 16-year-old game was going to be getting a big update so long after its last was welcomed accordingly.

Sadly, it’s now time to lower both your excitement levels and expectations, because as spotted by billcage32 the blog post written up to tell everyone about the update has now changed some key words to make it sound a lot less major than it did at first.

Here’s the key passage as it first appeared last week:

The last few Team Fortress summer events have only been item updates. But this year, we’re planning on shipping a full-on update-sized update — with items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints and who knows what else?! Which means we need Steam Workshop content! YOUR Steam Workshop content!

And here’s how it looks today:

The last few Team Fortress summer events have only been item updates. But this year, we’re planning on shipping a full-on holiday-sized update — with items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints, and other community-contributed fixes for the game! Which means we need Steam Workshop content! YOUR Steam Workshop content!

What’s changed is that the term “full-on update-sized update” has been edited to “full-on holiday-sized update”, and the very excited, teasing “and who knows what else?!” has been deleted entirely. Meaning Valve likely saw the reaction to the initial blog post, realised instantly “holy shit these fans are expecting an update a lot bigger than the one we’re actually going to be shipping” and have tried to dial back expectations by softening the language accordingly.