Team Fortress 2 Is Getting A Big Summer Update This Year

The Team Fortress 2 stans have been through the wars. In the trenches. Easily one of the most starving video game communities there is. Thankfully, it looks like they’ll be getting fed soon with a new Team Fortress 2 update.

Current players of Team Fortress 2 will know all to well what these past few years have been like for their community. Incessant bots filling up the game, showcase snubs, and the like. Over the past year, things have gotten a bit better for the community with Valve addressing the bot issue through updates, but this most recent announcement is a big win.

In a “blog-post” on the Team Fortress website, the first post since 2020, the TF2 team calls out to Steam Workshop Creators to inform them of plans to ship a “full-on update-sized update”.

The post notes that the last few Team Fortress summer events have only been item updates consisting of an array of different cosmetic items for players to put on their characters. However, this year the team are planning a beeeg update with “items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints and who knows what else?!”.

Valve is asking for submissions from Steam Workshop creators for the update, stating that the content submissions can pretty much be anything. According to the TF2 team, the update is “as-yet-unnamed, un-themed, but still very exciting summer-situated (but not summer-themed) (unless you wanted to develop summer-themed stuff).”

There isn’t currently a release date for the Team Fortress 2 summer update, with the blog post currently being the only official statement from Valve as of writing. That being said, the post is calling for creators to put their submissions into the Steam Workshop by May 1st to be considered, which could suggest the update will come shortly after that date.

Here’s hoping that Team Fortress 2 fans will be eating good soon.