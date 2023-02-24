What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF, folks.

Another week in the bag. With a warm weekend ahead around the nation, what better time that to hide inside with the aircon on and a good game?

This weekend, I’m on that Destiny 2 grind, baybee. Lightfall is here and I am ready to get stuck into the next big expansion. This is the beginning of the arc that Bungie says will bring the curtain down on the game’s story for good. A wild moment to be sure. I still have a bit of grinding to do before I think I’ll be ready to hop into the Lightfall content — with the way the game is altering difficulty to make you always just a little under levelled, I’ll need every last scrap of light I can get my hands on. And the weapon rebalancing? The raid finder (eventually)? There’s a lot that’s changing with the expact, I think, for the better.

Ruby will be playing Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe this weekend, if the header image on this piece didn’t give it away immediately. I’ve barely heard from Ruby since the code arrived. She made a series of squeaking, gargling noises at her phone when the code appeared in her inbox, and then fled the office at high speed. I presume she is playing it as you read this.

Over to you: what are you playing this weekend? There’s certainly no end of choice — a lot of new games in the last few weeks!

And that’s a full lid for us, I’m locking up for the week. As always, thanks for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.