Who Is Your Unconventional Video Game Crush?

Come on, everybody’s got one.

In a research survey conducted by digital marketplace G2A, 2700 gamers were surveyed about their romantic and sexual habits. One of these questions was seemingly related to the “sexiest video game characters according to gamers”. The results were mostly what one would expect: characters like Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, 2B from Nier, and Geralt from The Witcher. However, the infographic also included… other characters.

First of all, if you’re horny for Trevor from Grand Theft Auto V, I am here to tell you that it gets better, and you can get through whatever it is you’re going through. But Pikachu?? The rat???????????

I was shocked. Stunned. Confused. Scared. And then I had an idea: why not ask people who their most unconventional video game crush is?

Unconventional can mean many things. In the spirit of these types of community posts, I’ll go first and say that I had and partially still have a bursting love for Wario. I love that round, greedy fuck. I think it’s cool that he’s not afraid to be himself, and I too am a huge fan of garlic. I believe I could change him for good, and that he would love me too if he were real. It also doesn’t help that artist Omar Dogan makes Wario kinda hunky.

I would also argue that Wario isn’t even unconventional, and that he is the perfect man. However, naysayers will claim he isn’t, and I think that’s plain sad.

I decided to let the public (Twitter) reveal their unconventional video game crush to me too, and it really opened my eyes to just how likely it is for gamers to become furries over time.

finishing gta v then making it my mission to fix Trevor as a person — dream girl (@slutty_username) February 21, 2023

The Ka taiko drum from Taiko No Tatsujin… — Madelene Watson (@PrimaveraTran) February 21, 2023

Feo ul from final fantasy 14, she is just so nice and becomes king of the fairies pic.twitter.com/DQ8cBzCEAo — Snowed (@xain445) February 21, 2023

sexy grunty from banjo-Kazooie game over screen pic.twitter.com/80VXmtLC7x — sicilian murphy (@pinotdad) February 21, 2023

I’m surprised no one has mentioned Tingle yet pic.twitter.com/2UMkKPa1YO — Daniel Stratton (@strattonds) February 21, 2023

IYKYK pic.twitter.com/pQuuINeAUw — Monica🏳️‍⚧️ ARMORED CORE 6 SIMP (@DragonsAreCats) February 21, 2023

Unfortunately it is mr John Hancock from Fallout 4 pic.twitter.com/bliY46IhOB — Charlie Kelly 🏳️‍⚧️ (@transundertale) February 21, 2023

No I don’t know how it would of worked, I won’t be answering any further questions. pic.twitter.com/gQvYziRN0C — Dolphinpants (@Dolphinpants_) February 21, 2023

Couldn’t pick just one… (Last is Magnus from Spyro: A Hero’s Tail) pic.twitter.com/4b06z8DCX3 — billy (@VoydVoyd) February 21, 2023

I will take no questions at this time… pic.twitter.com/aCNUWmnIrZ — VirdianKnight✨ (@VirdianKnight) February 21, 2023

Is this unconventional who knows pic.twitter.com/aLbLFLeni8 — Sav Wolfe 🏳️‍⚧️ 👻 (@TimesNTroubles) February 21, 2023

Gotta be Deadman for me. pic.twitter.com/HRvMjmAN3Q — Son of Emh∀k 🔞 (@SonofEmhak) February 21, 2023

whoever this bitch was on eyetoy pic.twitter.com/IrUGkuUJmr — 🌙 maedi. (@maediocre) February 21, 2023

I’m putting some respect on Iron Bull’s name pic.twitter.com/nVBBC9SRZr — Luce✨ (@LucyCrimefightr) February 21, 2023

let’s have the conversation pic.twitter.com/QJBNzozeFb — James W 🏳️‍🌈 (@OmgMoreJames) February 21, 2023

okay but hear me out pic.twitter.com/xz4xpUzJGr — GeeOfDee (@GeeOfDee) February 21, 2023

will they hear me out on this one pic.twitter.com/WSZ1er8W1A — cassie (@fpsfrisco) February 21, 2023

I will not be accepting further questions at this time pic.twitter.com/5dfUcmnt5y — JudgeBrand (@JudgeBrand) February 21, 2023

this is okosan from hatoful boyfriend. he’s the only character that is always depicted as a bird whether playing in human or bird mode. he is unable to speak english or japanese as he coos like a bird. he loves pudding and runs so fast on track day that he sounds like an F1 car. pic.twitter.com/cYqbpQc1xY — 𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐚’𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐲 (@ZacSupreme) February 21, 2023

this slutty bitch pic.twitter.com/3VTdjRmrDX — radical lisa loebotomy (@NforNihilism) February 21, 2023

Some of these may be real, some of them may be goofs. We will never know. But now it’s your turn. Who’s your unconventional video game crush?