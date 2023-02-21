‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Who Is Your Unconventional Video Game Crush?

Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Come on, everybody’s got one.

In a research survey conducted by digital marketplace G2A, 2700 gamers were surveyed about their romantic and sexual habits. One of these questions was seemingly related to the “sexiest video game characters according to gamers”. The results were mostly what one would expect: characters like Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, 2B from Nier, and Geralt from The Witcher. However, the infographic also included… other characters.

Image: G2A

First of all, if you’re horny for Trevor from Grand Theft Auto V, I am here to tell you that it gets better, and you can get through whatever it is you’re going through. But Pikachu?? The rat???????????

I was shocked. Stunned. Confused. Scared. And then I had an idea: why not ask people who their most unconventional video game crush is?

Unconventional can mean many things. In the spirit of these types of community posts, I’ll go first and say that I had and partially still have a bursting love for Wario. I love that round, greedy fuck. I think it’s cool that he’s not afraid to be himself, and I too am a huge fan of garlic. I believe I could change him for good, and that he would love me too if he were real. It also doesn’t help that artist Omar Dogan makes Wario kinda hunky.

Who Is Your Unconventional Video Game Crush?
Image: Omar Dogan

I would also argue that Wario isn’t even unconventional, and that he is the perfect man. However, naysayers will claim he isn’t, and I think that’s plain sad.

I decided to let the public (Twitter) reveal their unconventional video game crush to me too, and it really opened my eyes to just how likely it is for gamers to become furries over time.

Some of these may be real, some of them may be goofs. We will never know. But now it’s your turn. Who’s your unconventional video game crush?

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

