Film Critic Who Loves Tetris Movie Had Never Heard Of Tetris

I rarely make a big deal out of people not knowing about old games, movies, or comics. The world is massive, everyone has different life experiences, and it’s totally ok if people haven’t heard of every cool game or movie you love. However, that all goes out the window when I discover someone hasn’t ever heard of Tetris. ‘Cuz like…come on. It’s Tetris!

Tetris is one of the most popular video games ever made. Since its legendary creation in the ‘80s, this wonderful puzzle game about stacking and organising differently shaped falling blocks has appeared in some form on nearly every device with a screen. Right now, the device you are reading this on can play Tetris. Go ask your parents about Tetris. They know what it is. Maybe not everyone has played it, sure, but it’s hard to believe an adult human being with an internet connection or TV has never heard of the world-famous puzzler. And yet, that’s what film critic Pete Hammond claims in his review of the upcoming Tetris film.

In a new review up now on Deadline, film critic Hammond starts off by admitting that not only has he never played Tetris, he didn’t know it existed before reviewing the movie.

“Full disclosure: Sue me but not only have I never played the iconic ’80s video game Tetris, I had never heard of it before encountering this new film Tetris,” explained Hammond. “I realise that probably makes me a bit of an oddity to the gamer generation.”

Sir, no offence, but that makes you an oddity to I think 99 per cent of adults who have access to the World Wide Web or a phone.

To be clear: I’m not here to bully Hammond. And please don’t go pestering the dude over this. I’m just shocked, bemused, and confused at how someone can make it this far in life — even using the internet — and somehow never hear a whisper about the most well-known puzzle game ever. It almost seems impossible, like a joke maybe? But the rest of Hammond’s review is not only positive but sincere. I really think this dude has just, unbelievably, never heard of Tetris before.

Kotaku has reached out to Hammond for comment.

Mr. Hammond, if you are reading this, please know that I’m not trying to be mean. I just want to understand. And I also totally want you to create a Twitch account and stream yourself playing Tetris for the first time. I’d watch that in a heartbeat.

Tetris (the movie, not the game) will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on March 31.