GCAP Returns To Melbourne International Games Week In 2023

Little bit of industry news for the game developers in the audience because we know you read us too!

The Games Connect Asia Pacific conference (also known as GCAP) will return to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2023. The conference will once again be a headline event on the Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) calendar.

GCAP is Australia’s biggest game development conference and focuses on professional game dev, education and networking for people working in the games industry locally and abroad. It’s known for its many panels and workshops with industry veterans and local legends alike. Each year, the show is built around a different theme. This year, the theme is Empower. The idea behind this year’s theme is that, with recent increases in funding availability at state and federal levels, Australia is once again poised to make a huge impact in the global games market. Talks and workshops this year will be built around giving attendees ideas they can use to take advantage of this growth period and get their projects in front of the right people.

GCAP is the kind of show that’s considered a must-attend locally, as its utility as a knowledge-sharing event is hard to match in the Australian games landscape. The idea is that GCAP is a conference just for devs, behind closed doors, where the development community can talk amongst themselves and check out each other’s games without worrying about press or potential players.

Speaker submissions for GCAP 2023 are now open, so if you have an idea for a panel you’d like to run, you can submit it here.

This year’s show will take place on October 2-4, just a few days before PAX Aus 2023 opens its doors in the same venue. Be kind to your friendly local devs during MIGW, folks. It’s a huge, exhausting week for them. Bring them water and a muffin if you see them at PAX. They’ve already been through a lot by the time they get to Friday, and they’ll need the energy/hydration.

GCAP is operated by IGEA in Australia and New Zealand. You can find out more about GCAP 2023, information on its theme, tickets, guest submissions, and its awards night, the Australian Game Developer Awards, at its official site.