Melbourne International Games Week Will Include A Mario Kart Tournament

If you’ve been waiting for the Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) program to drop, you’re in luck: Minister for Creative Industries, Steve Dimopoulos, has unveiled a first look at the MIGW 2023 program.

Taking place from 30 September to 8 October 2023, Asia Pacific’s largest digital games celebration is host to a number of events, conferences, and activities around Melbourne for the games industry and gaming fans, and has run since 2015. Last year, during the return to a physical program after lockdowns, a record-breaking crowd of close to 86,000 people attended in-person MIGW events. More than one million also tuned in globally to the raft of online events held.

High Score 2023

While there’s still more to be announced, the current lineup is already stacked full of great events that celebrate the latest in games. Kicking off the program is High Score 2023, a hybrid in-person and livestreamed conference that brings together music creators and game developers to celebrate and learn more about the importance of audio and sound usage in game design and game experiences.

High Score will run from 30 September – 1 October with two full days of keynotes, panels, and feedback sessions – previous years saw spotlights for sound design and audio in games like Cult of The Lamb (who knew a marimba tune could slap so hard), and keynotes from influential music and audio composers. Whether you’re keen to learn more about jumping into game audio composition or just love sound design in the games you play, MIGW’s High Score is bound to leave you thinking about sound in gaming differently.

Freeplay: Parallels

If you’re a fan of local indie games and want to learn more about up-and-coming titles from the Australian scene, Freeplay: Parallels is also making a return on 5 October. The event is an evening showcase, featuring experimental, personal, and culturally significant indie games from around the country. Developers and studios will take to the floor to show off gameplay, trailers, and talk about what went into the creation of their games, and it’s a great way to discover your new favourite indie title.

PAX Aus

The jewel in the MIGW crown, PAX Aus 2023, also got a mention in the first wave of programming. This is the second year back to the in-person version of the event, and will undoubtedly draw in huge crowds for three days of hands-on previews, panels, digital and tabletop freeplay sessions, as well as a massive expo show floor with all sorts of gaming loot. 3-Day badges for PAX Aus are already fully sold out, with Saturday badges going the same way, and given it’s the 10-year celebration of the convention coming to Australian shores, it’s likely going to be one you don’t want to miss.

There’s also the Mario King of Kart Tournament, which is an open-access tournament being played live in Federation Square on 6 October (the winner is set to receive a prize that includes a new Nintendo Switch OLED console and a $200 JB Hi-Fi voucher to really sweeten the deal).

There’s a bunch of other events announced for the rest of MIGW, including the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) on 4 October, Games Connect Asia Pacific conference (GCAP) on 6-8 October, and ACMI’s MIGW programming for the whole week – think live events, films, and of course games.

MIGW 2023 will run from 30 September to 8 October, with the full program to be announced in August. What event are you most excited for?