PAX Aus 2024 Dates Have Been Announced

PAX Aus is returning to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre for 2024 for its eleventh year down under, with a slightly later October set of dates than previous years.

PAX Aus 2024, Australia’s largest video games convention, will take place October 11th-13th – an unfortunately tight fit into what is usually a packed October for the Australian gaming scene. SXSW Sydney 2024 is set to kick off on October 14.

PAX Aus is usually the crown jewel in Melbourne International Games Week’s (MIGW) calendar, landing at the tail end of a week of conventions, conferences, and public events celebrating the games industry and players. MIGW has yet to announce their 2024 dates, but given the precedent set by previous years, it’s highly likely that games week itself will shift further into October as well to bump up against the start of PAX Aus 2024 – meaning if you’re planning to do the MIGW and SXSW Sydney combo this year, you’re going to need to load up on all the caffeine and vitamins to make it through a mega fortnight of gaming.

This year is MIGW’s 10th anniversary, meaning it’s likely to be a big one – last year saw PAX Aus celebrate their own tenth anniversary with a retrospective on years past and the return of some larger exhibitors like Nintendo after 2022’s rather sparse major developer offerings.

What PAX Aus 2024 has in store for attendees isn’t clear just yet, but if you’ve got flights, accommodation, or leave to book, get in quick. Badge sale dates have yet to be announced, but we’d expect them to be coming along very soon so those wanting to get in on the event can start planning.

We’ll keep you posted when badge sale dates for PAX Aus 2024 are announced, but for now it’s time to prep for another action-packed October of gaming, cosplay, events, and a whole lot of RGB lighting.

Image: PAX Aus