PAX Aus 2024 Badges Go On Sale Today, Get Your Keyboards Ready

Get your keyboards at the ready, gamers: PAX Aus badge sales are going live today. This year’s event will be held again at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) from October 11-13th 2024, celebrating gaming across three jam-packed days.

The PAX Aus badge sale queue began at 11:30am AEDT, with attendees-to-be able to jump in and make their purchases from midday. As always, limited Early Bird badges are available – with 3-Day badges setting you back $175 and single day badges for Friday, Saturday, And Sunday available for $70. You can join the queue and prepare to make your purchase here.

For those already in the queue or working out their plan of attack for scoring a PAX Aus badge from day dot, there’s also a range of online only exclusive PAX Aus pre-order merch available for a limited time.

After last year’s PAX Aus 2023 event – which was the biggest ever, possibly thanks to the 10 year anniversary celebration of the event hitting local shores – it looks like this year is shaping up to be another big one. We saw the return of Nintendo to the showfloor after a notable absence the year before, and while PlayStation and Xbox were nowhere to be found, it’s possible that this year we might see The Big Three all make a comeback (or so we hope).

Previous PAX Aus badge sale days have been hectic, with the website almost crashing from the high interest from Aussies keen to get amongst it. The event will bring game demos, a massive indie section, esports, panels, tabletop gaming and a whole heap more back to Melbourne as the jewel in Melbourne International Games Week’s (MIGW) crown.

Are you planning to hit PAX Aus this year? If so, we hope you’ve got your gameplan for getting your badge sorted as the clock counts down to midday AEDT. May the odds be ever in your favour, gamers.

Image: PAX Aus