PAX Aus Announces 2023 Dates

PAX Aus will return to the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre in 2023, just in case anyone was wondering.

The largest video games convention in Australia will return to Melbourne for its ninth year, and its eighth at Jeff’s Shed.

PAX Aus 2023 has planted its flag on the same weekend as last year, the first full weekend in October. The dates for this year’s show are October 6th-8th, which will put it (as always) at the tail end of Melbourne International Games Week.

Shall we play a game OR THOUSAND?! Book your leave, find a fish feeder, inform your loved ones, don’t run with scissors – #PAXAUS IS BACK! 6-8 October 2023 | Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre Badges? Merch? Panels? Guests? Purple Monkey Dishwashers? Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/ESOd1fd2FX — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) February 7, 2023

The return of PAX Aus in 2022 saw a number of changes to the show, most notably the absence of The Big Three — PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox — from the show floor. Major publishers like Bethesda and Ubisoft also dipped out of the show, preferring to hold events for fans and media off-site. Though it left a gap in the Expo Hall floor, the show went off much as it always has, with a horde of excitable video game nerds crammed into the city’s largest convention venue.

No information on badge sales for PAX Aus 2023 have been made available at this time, though that’s considered par for the course at this time of year. We’ll let you know when presales are set to kick off. For now, mark your calendars and start training for all that convention centre walking.

Yes, for the out-of-towners that got mad in the comments last year, in Melbourne we call the MCEC Jeff’s Shed.