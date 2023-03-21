PAX Aus 2023 Badges Are On Sale Now

PAX Aus is returning in 2023 to celebrate 10 years since Penny Arcade brought their gaming expo to Australia, and the badges are literally on sale right now! Surprise! Happy birthday! Mazel tov! Etcetera!

The very first PAX Aus in 2013 was at the Melbourne Showgrounds, on a rainy day in a bunch of tents, akin to what one could call an Easter Show for Gamers. Fast forward to now and the event has found its better-suited home in the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, and it is bonkers to think how time has flown in the past ten years. Reading what David Ferris thinks of the ‘new’ Xbox One controller is a real blast from the past.

But now, as the ten-year anniversary creeps up, the folks over at PAX Aus have now made the 2023 Early Bird badges available to purchase. Early Bird 3-Day badges are available for $175 and Early Bird Single-Day badges for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are available for $70.

Regarding the announcement, event director Lauren Luciani says:

“PAX is always special, but this year is particularly meaningful as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of this incredible event. Time flies when you’re having fun and that is certainly true of getting to work on PAX Aus. The whole PAX team is dedicated and passionate about bringing the community a PAX Aus to remember!”

Of course, as the event is all the way in October 6th-8th, there’s no telling what to expect. However, if it’s anything like last year, I personally can’t wait to give a whole bunch of great Australian indie games a red-hot go, go to a bunch of panels, try some tabletop games and swipe up a gazillion pins.

PAX Aus 2023 is running from October 6th to October 8th 2023 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, wrapping up the Melbourne International Games Week. If you’d like to buy your badge, you can follow this link here.