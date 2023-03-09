Great News, New Yorkers! You Can Look At Mario’s Boots From Tomorrow

The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie has dropped, allowing us to get our final look at the film before it releases in cinemas. We saw the bits, we met the directors, but there was something in particular that hooked me: Did Nintendo recreate Mario’s boots in the movie purely for people to look at?

Right at the end of the Super Mario Bros Movie Nintendo Direct today, Shigeru Miyamoto reappears to bid the audience adieu. He mentions that advance tickets are starting to pop up in select regions (that includes Australia, from the looks of Hoyts and Event Cinemas listings), before saying that he’s got one more thing in store for American Mario fans.

“For Mario Day, we recreated the boots that Mario wears in the movie.” Shoe drop? Are Nintendo releasing Mario boots that you can buy to be just like Mario? Can you literally take a walk in Mario’s shoes and live life as he does? Do you immediately gain the abilities of a seasoned plumber? Should you get an ABN?

Miyamoto continues. “They’ll be displayed at Nintendo New York starting March 10th, so if you have a chance to stop by, please do take a look at them.” Take a look… Take a look at them. Look at them? No buy? Just look? No touchy? No wear-y? Just look?

That’s right. In a move that will excite the most dedicated of Mario fans and the most passionate of Mario foot enthusiasts, Nintendo have recreated the laced work boots that Mario wears in the Super Mario Bros Movie, which are different to the non-laced boots that he wears in the games. From March 10th, known to Nintendonains as “Mario Day” (Mar10), these little booties will be available for fans to feast their eyes upon. It is unknown if you will be able to sniff them.

To me personally, this was definitely one of the most fascinating announcements of today. However, the introductions of a cynical Luma and Fire Donkey Kong was definitely exciting too. The Super Mario Bros Movie will be releasing in cinemas on April 5th, 2023.