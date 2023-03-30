I Have Collected Many Images Of Low Poly Rats For You

Sometimes, it’s the little things that make the biggest impact. When I say ‘little things’, I mean little creatures. When I say ‘little creatures’, I am very specifically talking about low-poly rats.

If you’re unaware, there is a truly beautiful account on Twitter called low poly animals. We actually had an article on here from the US website around 3 years ago when the Twitter account was first started. That being said, it was the early days of the account so it wasn’t really well populated.

However, three years have passed and many beautiful low-poly creatures have been posted and celebrated. Me? I’m only focused on one creature, and that’s the humble rat. There’s something really sweet and special about a low poly rat, as the design choices seem to range between ‘blob with tail’ and ‘almost real but something wrong’.

So, to round out this lovely Thursday, I thought it would be nice to take you through the many low-poly rats that exist in video games, with special thanks to low poly animals for providing the pictures.

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

Good rat. So simple. Straight to the point. Pointy.

DUSK

Good rat. Kinda yucky and scary. No legs. Love it.

Deus Ex

Good rat. That’s a rat, that’s for sure. Love that rat.

Yakuza 4

Good rat. This rat is so smooth and oily, it’s ready to slip right past you.

Windows 3D Movie Maker

Good rat. Honestly, I hate this fucking rat. Nonetheless, I respect it.

Runescape

Good rat. It’s got everything a rat needs in terms of appearance, and that makes it great.

Spyro the Dragon 2: Ripto’s Rage!

Good rat. A bit weird and off-putting, but otherwise very nice.

The Sims 4

Good rat. Almost as picture-perfect as the Deus Ex rat, but has the pointy parts that make it really fantastic.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Good rat. Looks more like an Australian possum, but still nice to me.

World of Warcraft

Good rat. If I’m being honest, it actually makes me feel a little sick to look at. I like it though.

The Elder Scrolls Travels: Shadowkey

Good rat. So scary. If I saw this rat in real life, I would maybe scream. I love it.

Katamari Damacy

Great rat. This is my second favourite rat. It’s got so many great things about it. I won’t list them.

Max Payne

Perfect rat. This is the perfect rat. This rat is just right, there’s nothing wrong about it. This is THE perfect rat.