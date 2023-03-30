‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
I Have Collected Many Images Of Low Poly Rats For You

Ruby Innes

Published 13 mins ago: March 30, 2023 at 5:04 pm -
Filed to:rat
The rat from Halo 3. Good rat. (Image: Bungie)

Sometimes, it’s the little things that make the biggest impact. When I say ‘little things’, I mean little creatures. When I say ‘little creatures’, I am very specifically talking about low-poly rats.

If you’re unaware, there is a truly beautiful account on Twitter called low poly animals. We actually had an article on here from the US website around 3 years ago when the Twitter account was first started. That being said, it was the early days of the account so it wasn’t really well populated.

However, three years have passed and many beautiful low-poly creatures have been posted and celebrated. Me? I’m only focused on one creature, and that’s the humble rat. There’s something really sweet and special about a low poly rat, as the design choices seem to range between ‘blob with tail’ and ‘almost real but something wrong’.

So, to round out this lovely Thursday, I thought it would be nice to take you through the many low-poly rats that exist in video games, with special thanks to low poly animals for providing the pictures.

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

low poly rats
Image: Bethesda

Good rat. So simple. Straight to the point. Pointy.

DUSK

Image: New Blood Interactive

Good rat. Kinda yucky and scary. No legs. Love it.

Deus Ex

Image: Eidos Interactive

Good rat. That’s a rat, that’s for sure. Love that rat.

Yakuza 4

Image: Sega

Good rat. This rat is so smooth and oily, it’s ready to slip right past you.

Windows 3D Movie Maker

low poly rats
Image: Microsoft

Good rat. Honestly, I hate this fucking rat. Nonetheless, I respect it.

Runescape

Image: Jagex

Good rat. It’s got everything a rat needs in terms of appearance, and that makes it great.

Spyro the Dragon 2: Ripto’s Rage!

low poly rats
Image: Activision

Good rat. A bit weird and off-putting, but otherwise very nice.

The Sims 4

Image: EA

Good rat. Almost as picture-perfect as the Deus Ex rat, but has the pointy parts that make it really fantastic.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

low poly rats
Image: Galactic Cafe

Good rat. Looks more like an Australian possum, but still nice to me.

World of Warcraft

Image: Blizzard

Good rat. If I’m being honest, it actually makes me feel a little sick to look at. I like it though.

The Elder Scrolls Travels: Shadowkey

low poly rats
Image: Bethesda

Good rat. So scary. If I saw this rat in real life, I would maybe scream. I love it.

Katamari Damacy

Image: Bandai Namco

Great rat. This is my second favourite rat. It’s got so many great things about it. I won’t list them.

Max Payne

low poly rats
Image: Rockstar Games

Perfect rat. This is the perfect rat. This rat is just right, there’s nothing wrong about it. This is THE perfect rat.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

