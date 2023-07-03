Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s Low-Poly Grapes Are Back IRL

It’s been almost two long years since the tragic loss of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s low-poly purple grapes to a smoothing patch, but it seems their resurrection is upon us in real life this time thanks to a goody bag from this year’s Las Vegas Final Fantasy Fan Festival.

The truly remarkable blocky addition to any cheese board is now in squishable form as part of the swag Fan Festival attendees will receive as part of their ticket purchase to the event. The Square Enix website describes the squishable Endwalker grapes as perfect for relieving “any lingering stress after hours of ‘farm parties,’” and says they’re there for whenever you’re feeling “a little low resolution,” and want to “remember what once was.”

Final Fantasy XIV’s low-poly grapes became much-loved (and memed) by the player community when they were added as part of the 2021 Endwalker expansion. Their removal in patch 6.01 was a travesty for janky looking game asset fans everywhere with tributes flooding in for the perfectly pixelated fruit.

The Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas is right around the corner!



We're excited to showcase the IRL loot attendees will receive as part of their ticket to the event! ✨ https://t.co/63PGa95UMu pic.twitter.com/yX9XDsjHaW — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) June 30, 2023

In an interview session earlier this year ahead of the release of Final Fantasy XVI, producer Naoki Yoshida was asked if the game would have grapes in a tongue-in-cheek throwback. He confirmed that they “went in and checked the grape quality in Final Fantasy XVI and made sure it was perfect.” While this news was a real loss for all those hoping for more scuffed food in-game, this new goody bag is a fantastic consolation prize.

Other items fans will receive at the event include an embroidered crossbody bag, Loporrit carrot pen, Azem’s crystal keychain, a Grebuloff magnet, and a Final Fantasy XIV 10th anniversary pin.

While there’s no word on whether our beloved grapes in stress ball form will be available beyond the Fan Festival, we’ll be keeping a close eye out just in case. What I wouldn’t give to hold them in my arms one last time…