‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s Low-Poly Grapes Are Back IRL

1
Emily Spindler

Emily Spindler

Published 1 hour ago: July 3, 2023 at 12:44 pm -
Filed to:endwalker
ffxivffxvifinal fantasyfinal fantasy xivfinal fantasy xvilow polylow poly grapessquare enix
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s Low-Poly Grapes Are Back IRL
Image: Square Enix

It’s been almost two long years since the tragic loss of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s low-poly purple grapes to a smoothing patch, but it seems their resurrection is upon us in real life this time thanks to a goody bag from this year’s Las Vegas Final Fantasy Fan Festival.

The truly remarkable blocky addition to any cheese board is now in squishable form as part of the swag Fan Festival attendees will receive as part of their ticket purchase to the event. The Square Enix website describes the squishable Endwalker grapes as perfect for relieving “any lingering stress after hours of ‘farm parties,’” and says they’re there for whenever you’re feeling “a little low resolution,” and want to “remember what once was.” 

Final Fantasy XIV’s low-poly grapes became much-loved (and memed) by the player community when they were added as part of the 2021 Endwalker expansion. Their removal in patch 6.01 was a travesty for janky looking game asset fans everywhere with tributes flooding in for the perfectly pixelated fruit. 

In an interview session earlier this year ahead of the release of Final Fantasy XVI, producer Naoki Yoshida was asked if the game would have grapes in a tongue-in-cheek throwback. He confirmed that they “went in and checked the grape quality in Final Fantasy XVI and made sure it was perfect.” While this news was a real loss for all those hoping for more scuffed food in-game, this new goody bag is a fantastic consolation prize.

Other items fans will receive at the event include an embroidered crossbody bag, Loporrit carrot pen, Azem’s crystal keychain, a Grebuloff magnet, and a Final Fantasy XIV 10th anniversary pin.

While there’s no word on whether our beloved grapes in stress ball form will be available beyond the Fan Festival, we’ll be keeping a close eye out just in case. What I wouldn’t give to hold them in my arms one last time…

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Emily Spindler

Emily Spindler

Emily Spindler is a writer for Kotaku Australia. She's previously written for GamesHub and The Burne, and was a finalist for Best Gaming Journalist in 2021. She's passionate about accessibility in gaming, the local games industry, and how gaming can impact communities. In her spare time, you can probably find her LARPing as a bog witch in the woods.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.