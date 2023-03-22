I Love The Little UwU Keyboard

Anything that looks like a little friend is good in my books, and Wooting’s new UwU keyboard specifically designed for a single free-to-play rhythm game looks just like a little friend.

The Wooting UwU is a 3-key keyboard designed by keyboard makers Wooting, whose Wooting Two HE keyboards are a favourite among many. You’re probably wondering, “What could a 3-key UwU keyboard possibly be used for?”. Well, my friend. It’s for a little game called osu!.

osu! it is 🥹 introducing: Wooting UwU, a 3-key keypad made for osu! Low latency, adjustable actuation point, rapid trigger, completely remappable, function layers, and everything else you can do/have on a Wooting keyboard. Get notified for the launch:https://t.co/xeS1WxGNp8 pic.twitter.com/8Rzoch4Bpu — wooting (@WootingKB) March 21, 2023

osu! is a free-to-play rhythm game developed by Australian dev Dean “peppy” Herbert and his team and is available on PC, Mac, and Android devices in its various different forms (osu!stream, osu!droid, and osu!lazer). It’s inspired by the DS title Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan, which Western audiences might know of from its Westernised spiritual successor, Elite Beat Agents.

The rhythm game is incredibly popular and much loved for not only its unique take on the rhythm genre and the fact that its free, but also the fact that the “beatmaps” in the game (songs) are all community-made through the in-game map editor or through external tools, so the options for what to play are endless.

osu! only requires one to use a few keys and a mouse/tablet to play, so Wooting’s little three-key UwU keyboard is actually kinda perfect for it. It’s not just perfect in practical design either, but the visual cuteness of it works perfectly with the fact that osu! is packed to the brim with cute bops and anime themes, and is regularly played by VTubers.

The thing is, it’s also completely remappable so while it is made for osu!, it’s not necessarily only for osu!. Who knows, you can probably even make it a little soundboard. Or maybe even a potentially expensive fidget toy. Or maybe, just maybe, it can be your bestest friend for life that you take to the movies and tell all your secrets to.

On that note, the listing for it on the Wooting website doesn’t actually say how much it costs. The full-scale Wooting keyboards are just under $300 and they are entire keyboards, so it’s hard to say how much the Wooting UwU keyboard will cost. I’m assuming less, but y’know what they say: when you ‘assume’, you make an ‘ass’ out of ‘u’ and ‘me’! So who knows?

And hey, maybe it’s not even real. Maybe this is all an elaborate bit. However, I hope it’s really because I love it and it’s my friend. For the time being, all we know is that preorders start on April 6th, and the UwU keyboard ships in August.