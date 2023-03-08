New Lego Jurassic Park Set Contains Giant Pile Of Shit

Today, Lego officially announced five new Jurassic Park–themed sets that are all inspired by scenes and locations from the iconic first film, which will release in June to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. But who cares about that? Let’s talk about the fact that Lego made sure to include a giant pile of dinosaur shit in one of the sets.

The original Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, was released in 1993. Its mix of groundbreaking CGI, large-scale dinosaur models, exciting action, and Jeff Goldblum helped make the film one of the biggest that year, and it kicked off an entire franchise of films, games, books, and comics. Now, 30 years later, Lego and Universal Pictures are teaming up to release a new wave of playsets directly inspired by that first blockbuster movie about Newman from Seinfeld screwing up really bad at a dinosaur park made by a rich dude.

And in the $US50 ($AU75) Triceratops Research set (76959) you’ll notice what is perhaps the largest pile of shit ever included in an official Lego set. Though, to be fair, there aren’t that many sets with piles of crap in them. And I say that as a self-described Lego poop expert. Still, it’s one impressive stack of poop!

Image: Lego / Kotaku

Why is there a giant pile of poop in the new Lego Jurassic Park set?

Why is there a giant pile of dino dung in this upcoming set? While it would be funnier if this were just a random joke by a rogue Lego designer trying to get fired, that’s not the case.

Instead, this is based directly on the original film. About halfway through the movie, the group stumbles upon a sick dinosaur. One of the characters, Dr. Ellie Sattler, suspects the creature might have been poisoned by a plant’s berries and investigates by digging elbow-deep into a giant pile of shit left by the unwell dino. When Goldblum’s character arrives near the poop mound, he delivers the famous line: “That is one big pile of shit.”

Read More: The Complete, Surprising Eight-Year History Of Lego’s Poop Piece

Now, Lego has made sure to include that very pile of shit in a play set, so kids around the world can have fun with dino poop. And before you suggest this is just a rock or a pile of dirt, take a look at the back of the box and you’ll see a Lego piece representing berries. Those are the same berries that Dr. Sattler was looking for while digging into the pile of poop in the movie. Case closed! That is, indeed, a big ol’ pile of shit.

Meanwhile, the rest of the new Jurassic Park sets look great, even if they don’t include dino crap. I’m excited to see Lego finally releasing a Lego brachiosaurus and the prices don’t seem too outrageous. All of these sets will be released on June 1.