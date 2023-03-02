‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The Games The IOC Chose For The First Ever Olympic Esports Series Are Random As Hell

People have been talking about the possible inclusion of video games in the Olympics for years.

We’re not there yet. That’s not what this story is about, though the topic of this piece could eventually lead to the inclusion of games at the Olympic level.

No, this is a piece about the Olympic Esports Series, a video game competition created and organised by the International Olympic Committee and various publisher partners. Essentially, the IOC settles on the digital sports it wants represented in the Olympic Esports Series and then works with publishers to secure what it views as sufficiently competitive games within those sports.

Here’s the full list of sports:

Well, that’s not very specific, you might be saying to yourself. How many taekwondo games are there? And chess is already a tabletop game! Are we making Wii Sports an Olympic sport? Some of us would already argue that it already is, given on how seriously our families and friends used to take it.

Before you ask, no, Wii Sports is not among the games the IOC has selected for its list for the Olympic Esports Series. Those games are:

Archery

Tic Tac Bow

 

Baseball

WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS

 

Chess

Chess.com

 

Cycling

Zwift

 

Dance

Just Dance

 

Motorsport

Gran Turismo 7

 

Sailing

Virtual Regatta

 

Taekwondo

Virtual Taekwondo

 

Tennis

Tennis: Clash

So, ok, there’s some interesting titles in this list. Some, like Gran Turismo 7 as the official motorsport title, make perfect sense. Of course GT is an Olympic-level sim — it’s not just a strong sim in its own right, it also has a great deal of brand recognition. Just Dance is, I mean, sure, why not? The IOC is not clear which version of Just Dance it plans to use, but I feel confident in saying whichever is the most recent edition.

But WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros? A little chibi baseballer that looks like mobile game? When you have MLB The Show right there? Wild. And Tic Tac Bow? I get it, the game has a thriving competitive scene, but I guess I wouldn’t have picked it for inclusion here.

Zwift just looks like a Peloton with an aggressively competitive streak.

Anyway, there you go. If you’ve ever wondered which games might pass muster if they were selected by the International Olympic Committee, now you have your answer. The Olympic Esports Series began yesterday, March 1, and will continue through next few months of qualification rounds. All roads lead to the Finals, which will be held in Singapore during the first ever Olympic Esports Week from June 22-25, 2023.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • I look forward to Just Dances first, and last, appearance at the Olympic Games.

    Jokes aside, I always thought gaming in the Olympics might lean heavily toward to the strict competitive sims rather than the usual esports games.

