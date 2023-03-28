‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Rare Magic: The Gathering Card Broke Two Expensive Sales Records In One Month

Ashley Bardhan

Published 1 hour ago: March 29, 2023 at 4:05 am -
Filed to:blacklotus
chrisrushchristopherrushculturedollarcoinheritageauctionsjeffferreiralimitededitionlotuslotuscarsmagicmagic3athegatheringmintpadmapennypostmaloneproofblacklotuses
Rare Magic: The Gathering Card Broke Two Expensive Sales Records In One Month
Illustration: Wizards of the Coast

The most sought after Magic: The Gathering card looks relaxedly dignified to people who don’t play the game, displaying a stretching flower the same colour as an overripe blueberry and its name in muted grey text: “Black Lotus.” A novice could appreciate the card, the art provided by deceased, renowned Magic illustrator Christopher Rush, but a collector can look at the understated flower and know its expensive truth. How expensive? Well, it broke two public auction records this month.

Right in a row, too. On March 16, a PSA 10 Gem Mint Alpha (Alpha means it was part of the initial print run in 1993) Black Lotus sold for $US540,000 ($749,628) at a PWCC Marketplace auction, along with a case signed by Rush, and then an Artist Proof (a white-backed card printed solely for the artist) Near Mint/Mint+ 8.5 copy, also signed by Rush, went for $US615,000 ($853,743) on Heritage Auctions on March 24. Both destroyed Black Lotus’ previous auction record, $US511,100 ($709,509) in 2021, and all three prices look obscene next to fans’ personal anecdotes about buying the card for a couple hundred dollars twenty years ago.

According to Professional Sport Authenticator’s website, there are only six Gem Mint 10 condition Black Lotuses in existence, and 41 Near Mint/Mint 8 copies. Though, that number is much smaller for signed, Artist Proof Black Lotuses, which rapper Post Malone admitted in 2022 to purchasing for $US800,000 ($1,110,560).

Image: Heritage Auctions Image: Heritage Auctions

“It was an artist print, Chris Rush-signed Black Lotus,” he reasoned.

In the case of this month’s most recent record-breaking auction, the Artist Proof card also came from Rush’s former agent Jeff Ferreira’s personal Magic collection.

Heritage Auctions boasts about it in its description of the Black Lotus: “The rarity of the card cannot be understated, as the copies known to exist in the community is incredibly small,” the auction house says, “and for any copy, much less a signed copy, to come up for public auction is unheard of.”

“Do not miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Magic: The Gathering history,” Heritage continues. Ominous.

The card’s owner is currently accepting offers over $US922,500 ($1,280,615), if you’re interested. Otherwise, some other items from Ferreira’s collection are still available for bidding, including a Near Mint 7 Black Lotus (accepting offers above $US22,500 ($31,235)) and an acrylic Black Lotus painting made and signed by Rush in 2014 (accepting offers above $US11,250 ($15,617)). Who even needs to buy a house?

 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.