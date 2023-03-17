‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 mins ago: March 17, 2023 at 4:43 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hey guys, hope you’re having a good week and that things are going right for you.

This week has consisted of me going completely cold turkey off of ciggies and vapes, which is honestly a fuckin’ horrible experience! I do not recommend starting to smoke or vape purely because attempting to quit them is absolutely excruciating! Distractions help, and one of my favourite distractions is drawing, so this is perfect.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was an ode to aa very special little girl who has a tendency to fall flat on her face. She sees a horrible, cruel world through rose-tinted glasses, and has a silly baby voice that you can’t help but love. It’s Little Misfortune!

ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Killmonday Games

The winner of this round is namiwakiru, who should absolutely play it when they get the chance because it is SUCH a good game! Shouts out! Special mention to djbear though, because I do look like Little Misfortune when I am feeling French. It’s true!

This next one might be a toughie because it’s a mobile game, but I hope one of you will get it. What’s the game?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.