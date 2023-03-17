ScribbleTaku 2

Hey guys, hope you’re having a good week and that things are going right for you.

This week has consisted of me going completely cold turkey off of ciggies and vapes, which is honestly a fuckin’ horrible experience! I do not recommend starting to smoke or vape purely because attempting to quit them is absolutely excruciating! Distractions help, and one of my favourite distractions is drawing, so this is perfect.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was an ode to aa very special little girl who has a tendency to fall flat on her face. She sees a horrible, cruel world through rose-tinted glasses, and has a silly baby voice that you can’t help but love. It’s Little Misfortune!

The winner of this round is namiwakiru, who should absolutely play it when they get the chance because it is SUCH a good game! Shouts out! Special mention to djbear though, because I do look like Little Misfortune when I am feeling French. It’s true!

This next one might be a toughie because it’s a mobile game, but I hope one of you will get it. What’s the game?