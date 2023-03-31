‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
ScribbleTaku 2

3
Published 2 hours ago: March 31, 2023 at 4:43 pm -
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hi! It’s me, back again!

I think I may have confused people with the last ScribbleTaku, but technically I wasn’t wrong! This game actually came out on mobile before it came out on PC, but it is on both so calling it a mobile game can be confusing. That being said, someone got it right anyway!

The game that I drew was Florence!

Image: Annapurna Interactive

The winner of this round was astrogirl, who wasn’t sure but was right in the end! Shouts out!

This might be a hard one, as it’s for a game that isn’t out yet. What game is it?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

