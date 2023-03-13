‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Seems To Pass Its Charisma Check In First Impressions

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Published 2 hours ago: March 13, 2023 at 2:30 pm -
Filed to:chrispine
dragondungeons26dragonsentertainment2cculturefantasygamesjeanpagejohnfrancisdaleyjonathangoldsteinsouthbysouthwestthelostcitytopgun3amaverickandscreamtopgun3amaverickandscream5
The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Seems To Pass Its Charisma Check In First Impressions
Image: Paramount

Ever since it was first shown off to the world, there’s been plenty of curiosity about Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. At a time when the TTRPG is more popular than ever, and with that 1999 movie basically wiped from the general populace’s minds, it only makes sense that Hollywood would capitalise on that with big-name actors like Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page. Now after some delays, and the actual D&D game getting caught up in its own separate controversy, it turns out that Honour Among Thieves is…pretty good?

Yes, that appears to be the general consensus among those who’ve seen it at South by Southwest in Austin, TX! Critics and audiences have called the movie from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley a pretty good time with a game cast and a delightfully fun energy. And for those who’ve worried about the film in regards to its source material, some of those impressions have noted that it captures the spirit of the games quite well. And by the accounts of those who’ve seen it, it doesn’t sound remotely ashamed of itself in the slightest, which is even better.

Which glowing praise as seen above, Paramount’s definitely going to be bragging about those quotes in the weeks before D&D’s release. The studio had a very strong year with films like Top Gun: Maverick and Scream 5, plus surprise hits like Smile and The Lost City. Between D&D and this weekend’s Scream 6, Paramount’s starting off 2023 pretty strongly ahead of later releases like Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves hits theatres on March 31. We here at Gizmodo weren’t at SXSW and didn’t get a chance to see it — but we’ll hopefully have a review of the film closer to its release.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.