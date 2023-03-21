The Sims 4 Fans Keep Making Uncanny Supermodel Babies After New Update

The Sims 4 got a free baby update last week, and modders have already been working hard to provide players with even more options to perfect their ideal family. This includes beautiful babies. While I understand wanting to adjust the hair or eye colour of a fake baby, a lot of mods go further than that. Kotaku readers, I present to you: Babies with perfectly trimmed eyebrows, permanent blush, and huge falsies. Personally, I think they’re a little young to be learning about the Sephora industrial complex, but I’ll let you be the judge.

Growing Together is a major expansion that allows Simmers to explore the infant life stage for both the child and their parents. Sims are now permanently altered by “Milestones” like potty training, and they can develop quirks that will follow them for the rest of their lives. But babies don’t just have to worry about peeing and lifting their heads. The real question is, are they social media worthy?

It’s not just women now: Virtual babies can also be held to unnatural beauty standards. Just look at some of these eyelash mods. “INFANTS NEED LASHES TOO,” wrote the mod creator. They’re right, of course — but not those eyelashes. I don’t know any baby or adult who’s capable of growing those without generous applications of mascara or some falsies. And these baby brows look glued on. To another creator, I ask: Must babies look like they have a cold all the time? Why are babies doing the TikTok under-eye blush trend?

There’s technically no minimum age for children to get their ears pierced, but this baby earring mod makes me think there should be.

The Sims community were as disturbed as the Kotaku staffers were. “I cannot stop laughing at these Bella Hadid arse babies!,” wrote one redditor. “Like sir, please: Why does this newborn baby have buccal fat removal and look like it has a diverse stock portfolio? I just want mine to look like a fat potato.” Several Simmers commented that they were looking for cute clothes, not baby eyelash extensions. Not all of the mods were about giving the babies a glow up, though.This “puppyface” mod adds baby fat to babies’ default faces in order to create a more natural look.

“People who want to yassify their babies need a [Child Protective Services] call,” wrote one redditor.