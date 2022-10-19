The Sims 4 To Release Babies From Bassinet Prisons In 2023

Babies. What the hell are they? Are they even real? Can they do stuff? Well, for eight long years in The Sims 4, the answer was no. They couldn’t do stuff and their reality was also questionable.

In today’s Behind The Sims Summit, a half-hour event put on by EA to give some insight into where The Sims is going, we got a bit of news. You can watch the full shebang here:

This included the news that The Sims 4 base game is now free to play for new players, with the only payments coming in the form of expansions and game packs. Additionally, Project Rene was announced, and it’s looking to be a ‘rebirth’ of The Sims franchise.

Then there’s the new system that will make downloading mods for the game a whole lot easier, and then a complete overhaul of the mobile Sims titles, The Sims FreePlay and The Sims Mobile.

HOWEVER! This all means diddly squat. It’s bull. It’s nothing. It’s small potatoes compared to the actual big news of the summit, and that big news came in the form of a sneak peek.

That’s right, you Sim-loving fucks (that includes me): babies are gonna be real now.

For the past 8 years in The Sims 4, the concept of a ‘baby’ was simple. It’s some weird little thing that is in your house, and sometimes you have to put food in it and throw it up in the air. Does art imitate life? Who knows.

According to The Sims Fandom page, babies are ‘literally objects’ in The Sims 4, able to be found in the debug section of Build Mode in the form of a forever baby with no genetics. Alas, babies have not been real.

So finally, after the Simmers of the world have begged and pleaded for babies to be real and not just things, all prayers have seemingly been answered at the very end of the Behind The Sims Summit.

In the tease, a baby (wow!) can be seen (huh!) crawling (HUH?) outside of a bassinet (WOW!!). Previously, all baby-kind were cursed to remain within their bassinets for 3 days before becoming toddlers, another type of flesh being that was only introduced in 2017.

In the 15-second clip showcasing a Sims 4 baby, we can also see in the background a bunch of stuff that is for babies, such as a crib and what looks like a baby gate, which is not to be confused with #BabyGate, something entirely different and potentially just something I made up in my head.

According to the last screen before the credits, this update where the darn babies are better is expected to come sometime in 2023. However, a tweet from The Sims‘ Global Community Manager suggests that it’ll be early in the year.

*cough* early 2023 😏 *cough* — SummitGuruFrost 🗻 (@SimGuruFrost) October 18, 2022

Me personally? I hope they update The Sims 4 so the babies can do this.

So? Are you excited for baby? Have you been punching holes in the drywall for baby? Do you want to see baby get a job, or maybe even wrestle another baby? Let us know!