These 11 Antique Computers Are Actually Made Out Of Paper

From early Apple models to Ataris to Commodores and early IBM PCs, we here at Gizmodo tend to think there’s nothing cooler than old computers. Rocky Bergen, a visual artist from Canada, has dedicated years creating paper replicas of them. He manages to work up visceral recreations of retro hardware that look almost exactly like the real thing.

“I like to honour great design and there is so much to learn from revisiting these iconic designs. By making these papercrafts I essentially get to know a computer’s design on a DNA level and it gives me a lot of great ideas in my own designs,” Bergen told Gizmodo. “It’s a way to wax nostalgic for the computers I grew up with as well as get to experience computers that would be too rare or expensive to collect. I started designing in 1993 so naturally I have a crush on hardware from that era too,” Bergen said.

Looking through this portfolio of work is like being transported to another era. Bergen says he uses something called a bone folder — a dull-edged, knife-shaped tool that is frequently used in bookbinding and origami creation. The paper used is both A3 and card. Bergen said he originally started doing this some thirty years ago in the 1990s, when he was still in high school. Later, he’d go on to study Fine Arts and turn his passion for design into a profession.

“The first papercraft I did was of an Amstrad CPC 464 because of the shape. It was basically a box and I figured that couldn’t be too hard. I spend most of my time behind the keyboard so I wasn’t sure I would be able to assemble it but I had everything cut and assembled I was pretty happy with my little Amstrad,” Bergen said. “I have never seen one in real life but once I had it tiny one on the table it just felt a bit more tangible.”

In addition to displaying his paper creations on his website, he also provides links to diagrams that users can download and print to make their own models. Bergen says he’s always tinkering with new projects. “I just finished an Apple II yesterday so I expect that will be available shortly. I have a Vectrex nearing completion as well,” he added.

Scroll through to check out Bergen’s amazing recreations and, if you’re interested in creating your, visit Bergen’s website for the model diagrams.

Apple II

Apple II.

Apple – Lisa 1

Apple – Lisa 1.

Apple Macintosh 128k

Apple Macintosh 128k.

Atari 520ST

Atari 520ST.

BBC Microcomputer

BBC Microcomputer.

Nintendo Advanced Video System

Nintendo AVS – 1985 prototype.

Commodore 64

Commodore 64.

Commodore Vic-20

Commodore Vic-20.

Commodore PET/CBM 2001

Commodore PET/CBM 2001.

IBM 5150 Personal Computer

IBM 5150 PC.