What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF, friends. We did it. Another week in the books.

We turn now, as we always do at knockoff time on a Friday, to the weekend ahead! What’s on for the next two beautiful days of freedom?

For a lot of people, I think the answer is going to be “Cram into the Diablo 4 open beta and hope for the best.” If last weekend’s early access beta was any indication, there’s a huge amount of interest in the next chapter in Blizzard’s beloved ARPG franchise. If you played in the early access beta, you’ll know that the Necromancer and Druid classes were locked and couldn’t be selected. Those classes will be opening up this weekend so that players can take them for a spin. The Barbarian, Rogue and Sorcerer that appeared last week will return, so if there were any you didn’t get a chance to try, now’s your chance.

Based on last week, expect long queue times. I’m sure Blizzard will be better prepared in terms of capacity this weekend, but an open beta is an open beta. Have a plan for a long queue — make a coffee, do the vacuuming, put the washing on, carve a statue of Lilith herself out of marble from memory, clean the shower.

Ruby’s obsession with Gubbins continues unabated. You may have heard her talk about it in this week’s episode of the podcast. If you haven’t played Gubbins by Australian legends Studio Folly, I heartily recommend giving it a go. It’s only on iOS at the moment (sorry Android users, it’ll come to your device eventually!), and the download is free for the time being. Get around it.

But that’s just what we’re playing! Over to you: What’s on for this weekend? Something new? Something old? Ticking off Destiny 2 weeklies? Let me know in the comments!

That’s gonna be a full lid for us this week. As always, thank you for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.