Clone High’s First Teaser Showcases Its Class Of Freshly Un-Frozen Famous Faces

A few weeks back, HBO Max shared first-look images at its highly anticipated revival of cult-favourite animated series Clone High. Today we’ve got an actual teaser trailer showing characters like JFK, Cleopatra, Abe Lincoln, and Frida Kahlo in action. Who knew Frida could shred? Check it out!

The series, created in part by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, will arrive this spring on HBO Max, and spring is nearly here. Here’s the official logline from the earlier release: “This modern refresh of the Phil Lord, Chris Miller [Lord and Miller’s shared credits include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Afterparty, and 21 Jump Street] and Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Cougar Town, Scrubs) hit series Clone High is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates — all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.”

The excellent voice cast includes returning talent Will Forte as Abe Lincoln, Nicole Sullivan as Joan of Arc, Christa Miller as Candide Simpson, Donald Faison as George Washington Carver, and Judah Miller as Scangrade — plus Lord as Principal Scudworth and Miller as JFK and Mr. B.

New kids and school-adjacent folks will include Ayo Edebiri as Harriet; Mitra Jouhari as Cleo; Vicci Martinez as Frida; Kelvin Yu as Confucius; Neil Casey as Topher Bus; Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea; Sam Richardson as Wesley; Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles; Al Madrigal as Frederico; Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil; Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman; Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton; Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering; Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr (hopefully playing Clone High’s basketball coach?); and Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider.