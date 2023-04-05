Every Detail We Spotted In Across The Spider-Verse’s Spectacular New Trailer

Our latest look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is here! With it comes more hints as to just what Miles and his friends (and enemies) are going to be up to in Sony’s sequel to the Oscar-winning animated smash Into the Spider-Verse. Here’s all the details we spotted — the Spot included — in the new trailer.

Brooklyn’s One and Only

The trailer opens with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) reminding us that he is the one and only Spider-Man (of Brooklyn, New York, Earth-1610). Here we get to see him in his updated costume for the movie, no longer a spray-painted suit of the old Peter Parker of this Earth. Good for him!

Great Power, Great Responsibility, Greater Arguments

Miles is a Spider-Man through and through, which means arguments with his loved ones (see also: being a teenager), as we see Miles arrive late to a rooftop party attended by his parents, presumably because he was off being Spider-Man. Bold move to smartmouth Rio Morales (Lauren Vélez) like that.

Enter the Spot

Later on, we see Miles have his first encounter with what we’ve been told is the “main” villain of the movie (this seems unlikely given, well, everything else we’ve seen so far, but we’ll see!), the Spot, played by Jason Schwartzman.

Real name Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, the Spot first appeared in the comics in the mid-1980s. He’s an ex-MIT scientist working for the Kingpin who accidentally transforms himself into the Spot while attempting to artificially recreate the transdimensional powers of the superhero known as Cloak. Now permanently connected to a dimension he knows as “Spotworld,” Jonathan is functionally immortal. His body is able to reconstitute on death in this mysterious alternate dimension he can travel through, either fully or partially, by manipulating and summoning localised portals — and he quickly sets about using his newfound abilities for evil.

Snaps in Puerto Rican

Spot or otherwise, Miles has problems being Spider-Man can’t solve, as we see when his mum and dad attend a parent-teacher conference at his school, the fancy Brooklyn Visions Academy. A in Physics? Good. B in Spanish? Bad, if your mother is Rio Morales. Note that when she tells Miles to look at her by snapping her fingers, the sound effect is literally an extrapolation of the Puerto Rican flag. That woman is angry.

An Elite Spider-Crew

Speaking of those other problems, Miles has to dash out of the conference to confront the Spot again, leading to a scene we’ve seen in other trailers — he gets grounded by his folks, only for Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to portal into his reality to whisk him away for some fun, and with a pitch: join a multiversal multitude of elite Spider-heroes, just as she has.

Spider-Woman!

That team includes the previously seen Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), heavily inspired by the Spider-Woman of Earth-616 in the comics — and specifically her 2014 design update by Kris Anka, which gave Jess a new costume and eventually saw her face a storyline where she dealt with becoming a single mother.

Spider-Punk!

There’s also Hobart “Hobie” Brown, aka Spider-Punk, aka the Spider-Man of Earth-138. Played by Nope’s Daniel Kaluuya, Hobie is a revolutionary from a world where he led an uprising against the totalitarian rule of President Norman Osborn.

Spider-Man India!

We also get to finally see Pavitr Prabhakar, the Spider-Man of Earth-50101, created for the 2005 miniseries Spider-Man: India (and about to star in his own miniseries in the run up to Across), in action. He’s voiced by Deadpool’s Karan Soni.

Welcome to the Lobby

We also get a name for the multiversal nexus all the Spider-heroes hang out in, even as we see the same shots we saw introducing it in the last trailer: the Lobby. There’s so many cameos in these shots, from the PS4 Spider-Man suit, Spinneret and AMP, the Bombastic Bag-Man, and many more — click here to see our past breakdown of all the cameos here!

Spider-Man 2099!

Gwen re-introduces the brains behind the Lobby’s operation: Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099 of Earth-928 (Oscar Isaac). Here we see him laying into a very intriguing version of the classic Spider-Man villain the Vulture, who we saw Jessica Drew battling in prior trailers.

So Many Spiders!

As Miles walks and talks and tries to get his way into the Spider-Society, we get to see a little bit more of the Lobby — which looks to be the more orderly way for Spiders to navigate the multiverse, compared to the tunnels we saw Miles and his friends being flung through in Into the Spider-Verse and earlier Across trailers.

This shot gives us a few more suit cameos among the many original designs created for the film — as well as an unmasked Spider-Punk, you can spot a cool black-and-white comic-style Spider-Man, the Spider-Armour MKIII, and what even looks like a reference to the Anti-Electro Suit.

No Miles Allowed

Miguel, however, does not want Miles on the team, for reasons unknown — although futzing with the multiverse during the events of Into probably rank quite high on the list — as we see him in this trailer unmasked for the first time, looming over Gwen and Miles from the heart of the Lobby’s operations.

The Little Nerd On Earth-199999

“Don’t get me started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth-199999!” Miguel growls, giving us our first direct and explicit reference to the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by Tom Holland. Miguel is, of course, referring to the fact that Peter and Stephen Strange couldn’t even handle meeting two other Spider-Men without nearly breaking the fabric of the multiverse during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The MCU Earth’s designation here as Earth-199999 is a contentious one — this universal hallmarker had been given the movie version of Marvel’s Earth all the way back in 2008’s Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe A to Z, but recent movies like Far From Home and No Way Home have attempted to claim that the MCU reality is in fact Earth-616, the prime reality of the Marvel Comics Earth. Miguel and Sony Pictures Animation disagree, clearly.

Peter B. Parker!

Speaking of disagreements, a dissenting voice protests Miguel’s attitude to Miles citing poor teaching… from his own Spider-teacher, Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker of Earth-TRN701 (designated in Into the Spider-Verse as actually being Earth-616, if this wasn’t confusing enough).

Mayday!

We’re introduced here as well to Peter and Mary-Jane’s young child, Mayday Parker — who is already showing off her inheritance of Peter’s webslinging and wallcrawling abilities. Baby Mayday is named for the Mayday Parker of Earth-982, better known as Spider-Girl.

The Death of Peter Parker (of Earth-65)

As Miguel tries to harshly educate Miles on the responsibilities of being a Spider-hero, we flash back to Gwen’s origin story — and the death of her best friend, Peter Parker. On Earth-65, Peter became the villainous Lizard, and perished after a battle with Gwen.

Jefferson in Danger

“You have a choice between saving one person, and saving every world,” Miguel warns, as we see Miles’ dad Jefferson (Brian Tyree Henry) fall from a precarious height. It looks like the key conflict between Miles and Miguel is going to be drawing a line on who Spider-people can and can’t save, needs-of-the-many style.

Spider-Byte!

We also get a brief glimpse of a very interesting hero: this appears to be Across’ version of Spider-Byte, introduced in 2018’s Vault of Spiders miniseries, a prelude to the Spider-Verse comics event follow-up Spider-Geddon. Real name Margo, Spider-Byte is the cyberspace vigilante identity she forms to battle crime digitally in her world, where people spend most of their lives plugged into a virtual world.

Miles on the Run

As Miles protests that Spider-Man always tries to save people, Peter B. reminds him that the life of a Spider is defined by a singular loss: a mentor figure like Uncle Ben haunts almost every Spidey in the multiverse. Whatever side of the debate wins out, Miles and Miguel are eventually going to come to blows, as we see the latter chase after him after the Lobby is seemingly attacked (perhaps by the Spot?).

Spider-Gwen Says Trans Rights

Gwen laments that she can’t lose another friend, as we quickly cut to a shot of her in her room back in Earth-65. Check out the “Protect Trans Kids” poster above her door, as if we needed more reasons to Spider-stan.

Ticket to Spider-Ride

As Miguel chases Miles through the streets of Nueva York, his own home reality, Peter B. cries out “Miguel, this isn’t what we talked about!” as he, Gwen, and a whole host of other Spiders from the Lobby join them in pursuit.

There’s a bunch of cameos here, including Lady Spider from the Edge of Spider-Verse comics, the “Mangaverse” Spider-Man, and many more that we had already seen in past footage and posters — but an important one to note is on the right, the hulking form of a massive, cybernetically-enhanced Spider-hero. This is Cyborg Spider-Woman, an original creation for the film and a riff on the Cyborg Spider-Man of the 1994 comic arc Revenge of the Sinister Six, in which Peter is heavily injured battling the Sinister Six and given a temporary cybernetic arm cast and eye visor to keep fighting. You can get a better look at her in recently revealed merchandise for the film.

Miles vs. Miguel

“Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go,” Miles retorts, as we cut through shots of his battle with Miguel, leaving the rooftop party from earlier in the trailer, and brushing hands with Gwen. “Nah. I’m gonna do my own thing,” he tells Miguel, ready to break away from his grip with a surge of bio-electricity, and battle his would-be-ally.

The Scarlet Spider!

Miguel, Jess, and another familiar Spider-hero emerge out of a portal as we hear Miguel implore every Spidey in the Lobby to “stop Spider-Man.” And we get a quick close up of that third hero immediately: it’s none other than the Scarlet Spider, the alternate identity of the iconic Ben Reilly. The clone of Peter Parker introduced in the infamous Clone Saga comic arc, Ben has taken on many mantles in the comics, including the prime Spider-Man identity several times. He’s most recently become the villainous Chasm, but the Scarlet Spider was one of his first heroic identities.

They Did the Thing

Turns out however that Miguel didn’t really think telling a multidimensional nexus of Spider-Men, Spider-Women, and all Spider-genders beyond that, to “Stop Spider-Man.” In their confusion, they all do their best meme impression and point at each other — of course, a reference to the infamous Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme, based on the classic 1960s Spider-Man cartoon.

Some More Notable Spiders

During this gag, we see plenty more Spidey cameos. At first, we see the PS4 Spider-Man and the Spider-Man of the short-lived Spider-Man Unlimited cartoon, alongside a third unidentified Spidey, but then we smash cut to a whole hallway of heroes. One looks like it could be the classic ‘60s cartoon Spider-Man, but perhaps most notable of all in this shot is the Prince of Arachne, a medieval version of Peter Parker from Earth-71004, seen in the comics miniseries Spider-Man: Fairy Tales.

Spider-Therapy

As Miles is chased down through the Lobby, the trailer ends with one last gag — an undisclosed Spider-Man navigating the trauma of Uncle Ben’s death with a Spider-therapist.

Widow the Spider-Horse!

Naturally, this session is interrupted by Miles being chased by a Katamari Damacy-style ball of tumbling Spider-heroes, including… a Spider-Horse? This appears to be a nod to Widow the Spider-Horse, the steed of Patrick O’Hara, the cowboy Spider-hero of Earth-31913 known as Web-Slinger. While we have seen Patrick on posters for the movie already, we’ve yet to see him directly in the film — but considering we know he’s in it, it makes sense that Widow joined him for the ride too.